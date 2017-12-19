Dungeons & Dragons Movie Gets 2021 Release Date

For four decades, Dungeons & Dragons has been an integral facet in the world of gaming, with its name alone becoming synonymous with tabletop roleplaying games. In hopes of cashing in on the recognizable brand, Paramount Pictures announced that it will be releasing Dungeons & Dragons on July 23, 2021.

No other details about the film have been announced, but this will be the second attempt at bringing the franchise to life in a live-action format.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In 2000, Jeremy Irons and Marlon Wayans starred in the first film based on the game which was received quite poorly. On review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, the film sits at 10% positive reviews from critics while only 19% of users gave the film a 3.5 or higher out of 5.

The film’s critical consensus reads, “Critics say this movie has a cheap look and is badly directed. Despite the presence of talented actors, the performances are really bad, and additionally, some people are offended at Marlon Wayans’ character, calling it a racist throwback to black stereotypes.”

Dungeons & Dragons wasn’t the only gaming related adaptation to be underwhelming, as films like Super Mario Bros. and Wing Commander were both disappointments with fans and critics alike.

Another adaptation of a well-known RPG property hit theaters last year with Warcraft. The film struggled to find an audience, possibly due to its 28% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences who did check it out, however, enjoyed it more than critics, with its audience score on the site being 77%.

There might not be a filmmaker attached, but True Blood star Joe Manganiello has expressed how interested he is in bringing the property to life.

“Last year with a playwright I went to Carnegie Mellon with, I actually made a draft of a film, and now we’re talking to all the right parties,” the star revealed to MTV.

“I had a two-day creative summit with the Wizards of the Coast…we had like a two-day summit about where the movie could go or TV series, products, synergy, the whole deal.”

The star pointed out that another successful fantasy series can make the film possible.

“Obviously there’s a spectacle. There’s dragons, breathing fire and lightning,” he added. “That’s the biggest draw in Game of Thrones…[but] what makes a great fantasy or superhero movie is the human aspect. It’s gotta be about something. We root for those characters in Game of Thrones. Fellowship of the Ring was about friendship and this undying love for your friends and doing anything for your friends, and I think that’s something people can identify with.”

“I think when a movie is about something human and real emotionally, people are wanna go see it,” the star confessed. “And then if you get some dragons and breathing fire, I mean, hey.”

Fans will decide if the project was worth pursuing when Dungeons & Dragons hits theaters on July 23, 2021.

[H/T Twitter, ERCboxoffice]