Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Now Streaming on New Platform





Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was one of the first blockbusters to enter theaters this year, earning rave reviews from critics and fans alike. After a less-than-stellar commercial performance, Paramount opted to rush the movie to Paramount+, where it's still streaming today.

In addition to that platform, however, new licensing agreements have allowed the fantasy film to be added to another platform. As of Saturday, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is also available to stream on the Amazon-owned Prime Video.

Is the Dungeons & Dragon movie getting a sequel?

Last month, a Paramount boss said a sequel could totally happen, the follow-up would just need a much smaller budget. While the first film doesn't necessarily set up a sequel, one of the directors behind the movie told us there are plenty of ways he'd like to take a second movie.

"We didn't plant any seeds," Jonathan Goldstein told ComicBook.com on the Red Carpet at the film's premiere. "But if we're lucky enough to make another one, then I think there's so many places to go. We've created these great characters who we would love to see where they are in a year or two." Co-director Jon Francis Daley added, "We're also very superstitious. So we don't like to talk about it. "

"I'm excited to be in the theater with people as they hopefully unanimously are shocked by it being a film that they did not expect," Daley continued. Goldstein added, "The scope of it, the adventure and action and also just that there's laugh out loud (moments) and there's emotion, I mean, people are really going to feel something at the end of this movie, I hope and think they won't expect that."

Honor Among Thieves reportedly carried with it a monstrous $150 million production budget. The movie ended up grossing just over $208 million globally, with only $98 million of that coming from domestic markets. After factoring in Prints & Ad spend, it's likely the film garnered a sizable loss.

