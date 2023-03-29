Watch Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Early, Get Free Loot

No Dungeons & Dragons campaign is complete without a map and loot. Paramount Pictures has revealed the exclusive giveaways included with each ticket purchase to the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Early Access Fan Event, early screenings that will be held at participating theaters at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29th, ahead of the movie's Friday opening. Attendees will be among the first to see the critical hit — the acclaimed action comedy is sitting at certified fresh at 91% on Rotten Tomatoes — and will take home two collectibles inspired by the movie.

Early Access Fan Event tickets come with a collector's print designed by Advanced Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering artist Jeff Easley, plus a cloth map of the Forgotten Realms continent Faerûn. Check the official movie website for tickets at participating theaters to get your loot.

(Photo: Paramount Pictures)

In Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, "a charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure."

The live-action adaptation of Hasbro's Dungeons & Dragons brings together a party that includes the bard Edgin Darvis (Star Trek's Chris Pine), the exiled barbarian Holga Kilgore (Fast X's Michelle Rodriguez), slow-aging paladin Xenk Yendar (Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page), the wild magic sorcerer Simon Aumar (Pokémon: Detective Pikachu's Justice Smith), the tiefling druid Doric (IT's Sophia Lillis), and the roguish conman Forge Fitzwilliam (Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre's Hugh Grant).

"I'm excited to be in the theater with people as they hopefully unanimously are shocked by it being a film that they did not expect," director John Francis Daley told ComicBook about the first screenings. Added director Jonathan Goldstein, "The scope of it, the adventure and action and also just that there's laugh out loud [moments] and there's emotion, I mean, people are really going to feel something at the end of this movie. I hope and think they won't expect that."

Read ComicBook's spoiler-free review, and follow for more D&D. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves opens in theaters March 31st.