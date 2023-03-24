Don't roll the dice on missing out: tickets are now on sale nationwide for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves sneak previews. Fans can be among the first to see the acclaimed action-comedy as early as this weekend at special sneak preview showings starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 26th. Most major theater chains are also offering advance tickets for the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Early Access Fan Event, which brings the fantasy adventure to theaters for showings on Wednesday, March 29th, at 7 p.m. (Tickets have already been on sale for regular Thursday previews on March 30th, followed by the first full-day screenings on March 31st.)

Sneak preview and fan event tickets are now available on the official website. This is the second round of fan offerings after Paramount Pictures teamed with Amazon for the one-day-only Dungeons & Dragons: Amazon Prime Early Showing, which gave Prime Video subscribers a chance to see the new movie nearly two weeks before its worldwide release.

Early reactions have been positive: the first Dungeons & Dragons reviews out of SXSW gave the film a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes (now at 88%), heaping praise on the cast's chemistry and the "good-spirited" comedy delivered by Game Night directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein.

A synopsis describes Honor Among Thieves: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure."

The adaptation of Hasbro's Dungeons & Dragons brings together a party that includes the bard Edgin Darvis (Star Trek's Chris Pine), the exiled barbarian Holga Kilgore (Fast X's Michelle Rodriguez), slow-aging paladin Xenk Yendar (Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page), the wild magic sorcerer Simon Aumar (Pokémon: Detective Pikachu's Justice Smith), the tiefling druid Doric (IT's Sophia Lillis), and the roguish conman Forge Fitzwilliam (Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre's Hugh Grant).

"I'm excited to be in the theater with people as they hopefully unanimously are shocked by it being a film that they did not expect," Daley told ComicBook about the first screenings. Added Goldstein, "The scope of it, the adventure and action and also just that there's laugh out loud [moments] and there's emotion, I mean, people are really going to feel something at the end of this movie. I hope and think they won't expect that."

Read ComicBook's spoiler-free review. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves opens in theaters March 31st.