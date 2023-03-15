8 Classic Dungeons & Dragons Games Being Revived Soon

Dungeons & Dragons players will soon have a chance to revisit several classic games with eight older D&D titles set to be revived this month. Publisher SNEG is bringing games like Spelljammer: Pirates of Realmspace, DragonStrike, and more to the PC platform with many of those games being some of the first D&D games ever released. These games date back upwards of 25 years ago in some cases and were first released for systems like the Commodore 64 and other classic consoles, but they'll soon all be playable once more through GOG and through Steam before the end of the month.

The eight games in question are Spelljammer: Pirates of Realmspace, Fantasy Empires, DragonStrike, and Deathkeep, Heroes of the Lance, Dragons of Flame, War of the Lance, and Shadow Sorcerer. The first four games will be available as standalone purchases while Heroes of the Lance, Dragons of Flame, War of the Lance, and Shadow Sorcerer will all be bundled into the Silver Box Classics collection.

The oldest of these games appears to be Heroes of the Lance, a game that first came out way back in 1988. It's based on D&D's first Dragonlance module and heads up the Silver Box Classics bundle of games.

"You control eight Companions, one at a time, in real-time action and full animation," a preview of this D&D classic said. "Guide these brave adventurers, each with different specialized skills, deep into the ruins of the temple Xak Tsaroth to retrieve the precious Disks of Mishakal. As you descend into the Abyss, the Companions must defeat hordes of monstrous Draconians in hand-to-hand combat, deal with powerful magic and survive the vicious attacks from Gully Dwarves, giant spiders, the undead and countless other terrors. But your final obstacle makes these monstrosities innocuous by comparison: The platinum disks you seek are guarded by Khisanth, an ancient black dragon. And there is but one way to vanquish this mighty beast. Find the key to destroy Khisanth and the Companions will take their first steps to earn the noble title, Heroes of the Lance."

Specific release dates for these games haven't been set yet, but you can see them on Steam and GOG now and can wishlist them ahead of their arrival on those marketplaces. On GOG, the Silver Box Classics set is the only one that's listed right now. Similarly, prices do not appear to be set yet for these games.