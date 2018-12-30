Dwayne Johnson Grants Wishes for Kids on the Set of ‘Hobbs & Shaw’

Hobbs and Shaw star Dwayne Johnson is well-known for having a heart just as big as his muscles and it’s a reputation that the actor reinforced recently by making wishes come true for some special kids recently on the set of the Fast & Furious spinoff film.

In a clip he posted to Twitter, Johnson shared a look at how he helped to grant the wishes of a few special kids. You can check out his post below as well as the full video above.

“I don’t know why things happen to kids the way they do,” Johnson wrote. “Why they get hit with hard times. But I do know these kids are way stronger than I’ll ever be and granting wishes and playing a very small role in making ’em smile will always be the best part of my fame.”

As you can see in the video, Johnson welcomed the three kids — who ranged in ages from 6 to 11 — to the set of Hobbs and Shaw where they got a little peek behind the scenes. The special event, which was set up by the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Rays of Sunshine Children’s Charity, and Starlight Children’s Foundation, also saw the kids showered with gifts by Johnson including Xboxes, custom Christmas sweaters featuring “Dwanta Claus”, and even the very special gift of a batch of his own homemade chocolate chip cookies.

“To spend time with P.J. and Cameron and little Lucy — just to see them smile and have a great time and to bring a little bit of joy in an otherwise pretty challenging time is just very, very special,” Johnson said. “This kind of stuff is easily, easily the best part of my fame. I’m lucky.”

The special get together on the set of Hobbs and Shaw is just the latest gesture of kindness Johnson has shown kids facing various challenges. Earlier this year, Johnson welcomed Make-A-Wish kids and their families to the set of Disney’s upcoming Jungle Cruise as part of his annual gathering for children whose wish is to meet him.

Johnson is a longtime supporter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation and in a June interview with People magazine credited a meeting his father, former WWE tag-team champion Rocky Johnson, had with a child in 1983 was a life-changing moment for him as well.

“I remember my Dad telling me and Mom, ‘There’s a little boy, and he wants to meet me, and he’s really challenged right now, and he’s fighting hard, and his one wish is to meet me,’ and I was blown away,” Johnson said. He went on to call the meeting “a very special moment and time in our lives.”

It’s something that Johnson continues to carry with him, recognizing in this latest gathering that it’s the kids who are the true heroes.

“We are lucky to play heroes,” Johnson says. “They are really like superheroes because they’re super, super strong.”

Hobbs and Shaw hits theaters on August 2, 2019.