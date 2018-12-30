The Rock Gave His Mom a Brand New Home for Christmas

The holidays are a time for giving, for helping those less fortunate, and for honoring those closest for their continued support. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson hasn’t lost sight of that, and is taking advantage of his success to help the woman who raised him.

In a touching Instagram video, the most electrifying man in Hollywood showed the reveal of his mother’s Christmas present: a brand new house, wherever she wants it. Watch the heartwarming video below:

Anyone who is a fan of The Rock is likely cheering him on every step of the way. And hearing his heartwarming story about buying his mom a brand new house will likely earn him more fans than he already has.

Dwayne Johnson has become one of the biggest names in Hollywood over the last few years. Seeing him use that success to uplift the woman who raised him should spread some holiday joy.