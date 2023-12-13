Eddie Murphy Beverly Hills Cop 4 Trailer Announced

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley is getting a trailer this week and Netflix just announced it. On social media, the streamer dropped a new poster showing off Eddie Murphy's old prop badge from the earlier Beverly Hills Cop entries. It's a stark contrast looking upon the comedian's face from the 1980s. But, it's also a bit of smart marketing because most viewers would think about that first movie or its sequel when thinking about Axel Foley. (Well, they think about that and the Detroit Lions. But, that's probably better discussed at another time.) For now, the anticipation grows until the big trailer release tomorrow. Beverly Hills Cop is beloved and there are bound to be a ton of eyes on this one.

Murphy has really figured things out here lately as Candy Cane Lane is streaming over on Prime Video. He really had a resurgence two years ago with Coming 2 America and Dolemite Is My Name. Viewers are still tapping in for whatever the older comedian has to sell these days. In an era where IP is being increasingly leaned upon, hits like Beverly Hills Cop are bound to attract people both young and old. (It helps that the older films are fantastic and Murphy's comedic timing hasn't dulled in that time out of the limelight.) Check out the poster for yourself down below!

Eddie Murphy is back as Axel Foley. Teaser tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/nU6emJoqtN — Netflix (@netflix) December 13, 2023

Beverly Hills Cop 4 Is Finally Here

(Photo: Netflix)

Could anyone have known that Axel Foley would still be here in new movies in 2023? Murphy played the character at the age of 22 all the way back in 1984. Despite the love for the character and franchise, the comedian says that there's absolutely no pressure returning to the role. "They've been trying to make another Beverly Hills Cop for 15 years now," Murphy told Desus & Mero. "Right now, Netflix has it, and they're trying to develop a script. That's what we're supposed to be doing next. But, I'm not doing nothing until the script is right.

He added, "I didn't feel any pressure. When you're young, you kind of take everything for granted. So, that's all I knew. You know? Stuff started happening fast for me, so I didn't even think about it. Now, when I look back, I'm like, 'Wow! I was really young!' 48 Hrs, I'm 20 years old in 48 Hrs. You aren't thinking that at the time. But, now I can say, 'Wow. I was really young.' There was no pressure back then, I was just rolling with it."

Why Did Eddie Murphy Decide To Return?

(Photo: Paramount Pictures)

As happy as people are to have Beverly Hills Cop back, making the decision to return was not a small one for Murphy. He told Collider that there's basically one reason he decided to put that Detroit Lions jacket back on. It really came down to Jerry Bruckheimer and his leadership in helping get this sequel made. That makes a ton of sense as Bruckheimer's current arc as a producer is guardian of beloved nostalgia properties. Check out what the actor had to say right here.

"Jerry Bruckheimer, the original producer. When he got involved, and he started developing the script, and he knew what Beverly Hills Cop was supposed to be. When he got back involved, that's when it all started to come together," Murphy shared. "Because we tried for years and years, maybe 10, 12 years, and I must have read five or six different scripts, and it was never right. The studio was like, 'Let's go. Here it is.' It was like, 'It's just not it.'"

"Jerry Bruckheimer got back in there, and he knows his shit, and he put it together. He did [Top Gun: Maverick] just last year, and Bad Boys is Jerry Bruckheimer," Murphy added. "So we have that same brain behind Beverly Hills Cop, and he put all the pieces in place that were required for us to make a great movie. And I'm excited for people to see it."

Are you excited to see what Netflix has cooking?