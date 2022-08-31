Beverly Hills Cop 4: Eddie Murphy Wears Signature Jacket in New Photos

Eddie Murphy is filming Beverly Hills Cop 4 and he's wearing that iconic jacket already. Fans were thrilled to hear that Netflix was picking up the long-awaited sequel. The surprises kept on coming as it was revealed that the movie would begin shooting. On Twitter, @lesley_dis was rolling by the set and managed to get a peek at Murphy in his signature threads. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley will see an older version of his character adapting to a different world. People who love the comedian will note that this has been a successful approach for him recently with Coming 2 America. That movie also saw Murphy pick up one of his old roles and show audiences all over that he can still bring the funny with the best of them. Things are shaping up to be pretty interesting when the next Beverly Hills Cop hits the streaming service next year. Check out the picture from on-set down below.

Not too long ago, Comicbook.com had the chance to speak with the movie's producer. Jerry Bruckheimer talked to Chris Killian about when the fourth installment began filming. That interview centered around Top Gun: Maverick. The producer has had a string of hits that hearken back to the 80s lately and they're hoping for the same with this one.

Driving home and pass by movie set. Not totally unusual, but it was active which was rare. Stopped at red light and looked over, realized it was Beverly Hills Cop and I made eye contact with Eddie Murphy after the scene. We just nodded hello at each other lol! pic.twitter.com/aaYgw5kBcV — Lesley (@lesley_dis) August 31, 2022

"Well, we're making another Beverly Hills cop. We start that in like a week or 10 days and that's gonna be for Netflix," Bruckheimer explained.

Back during the promotional tour for Coming 2 America, the comedian revealed that this was the next project on his docket. The sequel to his beloved movie did really well on Amazon Prime Video in 2020, so there was little hesitation in working with a streaming service on Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley.

"They've been trying to make another Beverly Hills Cop for 15 years now," Murphy told Collider. "Right now, Netflix has it, and they're trying to develop a script. That's what we're supposed to be doing next. But, I'm not doing nothing until the script is right."

"I didn't feel any pressure," Murphy said about putting that jacket on as Axel Foley back in the 80s. "When you're young, you kind of take everything for granted. So, that's all I knew. You know? Stuff started happening fast for me, so I didn't even think about it. Now, when I look back, I'm like, 'Wow! I was really young!' 48 Hrs, I'm 20 years old in 48 Hrs. You aren't thinking that at the time. But, now I can say, 'Wow. I was really young.' There was no pressure back then, I was just rolling with it."

"Yeah, that's what we're doing after Coming 2 America, we're doing Beverly Hills Cop and then the plan is to get back on stage and do stand up and then kind of that's what I'll be doing mostly is stand up and Beverly Hills Cop," he added.

Are you excited for more Beverly Hills Cop? Let us know down in the comments!