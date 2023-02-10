Eddie Murphy's Candy Cane Lane Adds New Cast Members

Candy Cane Lane has added even more talent to an already stacked cast. D.C. Young Fly, Ken Marino and Angela Johnson-Reyes all joined the Eddie Murphy movie according to Deadline. Amazon has already locked in some comedy heavyweights for this one. The beloved actor is joined by Tracee Ellis Ross, Chris Redd, Robin Thede, Madison Thomas, Genneya Walton, Jillian Bell, and Danielle Pinnock. While story details are still scarce, the script is being crafted by Kelly Younger. Reginald Hudlin's childhood serves as a baseline for the project's story. Los Angeles provides the shooting location and Amazon Prime Video will host the finished movie after some real success with Murphy working on Coming 2 America. That movie's director was very complimentary to the studio when it came to making the movie on their own terms.

"We made a movie that was not necessarily bound by our rating,"Craig Brewer told press when Coming 2 America released. "But it's funny because I noticed that, you know, I'm like everybody else, I'll look at Twitter and online, and people going, 'Oh my God, what a travesty. This movie's PG 13 and they've ruined it.' But I would just argue that that's not really true. If you're really a fan of the first Coming to America … it has a little bit of this fairy tale theme. But the fairy tale element in the first movie that was so great was that Eddie's Akeem was very innocent and naive and gentle, but he came to Queens and Queens was not. [laughs] and he loved everything that was even awful about Queens. And that was the humor in it."

Amazon Is Really Excited About the Murphy Project

"The holiday season is my favorite time of year — just ask my family about my nine-hour Christmas playlist!" Hudlin said in a statement. "I'm excited to be working again with Eddie Murphy, Brian Grazer, and Amazon."

"As we know firsthand with our hit Coming 2 America, Eddie is someone who brings global audiences together, and we can't wait to make it happen again!" said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. "We look forward to seeing the multi-talented Reggie Hudlin take the helm in bringing this future holiday classic to life!"

