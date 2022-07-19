Eddie Murphy to Star in Candy Cane Lane on Prime Video

Prime Video is recruiting Eddie Murphy for a new holiday movie on the streamer. Variety reports Murphy is set to star in Candy Cane Lane. Produced by Amazon Studios, Imagine Entertainment, and Eddie Murphy Productions, Candy Cane Lane will be directed by Reginal Hudlin with a spec script by Kelly Younger. Holiday events from Younger's past iinspire the script. It's a reunion for Eddie Murphy, Reginald Hudlin, and Brian Grazer, who teamed for 1992's romantic comedy Boomerang, one of Murphy's breakout movies. Candy Cane Lane is also the first project in Murphy's first-look deal with Amazon Studios, following the successful release of Coming 2 America. Murphy signed a three-picture deal with Amazon back in September 2021.

"The holiday season is my favorite time of year — just ask my family about my nine-hour Christmas playlist!" Hudlin said in a statement. "I'm excited to be working again with Eddie Murphy, Brian Grazer, and Amazon."

"As we know firsthand with our hit Coming 2 America, Eddie is someone who brings global audiences together, and we can't wait to make it happen again!" said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. "We look forward to seeing the multi-talented Reggie Hudlin take the helm in bringing this future holiday classic to life!"

Hudlin is an Oscar and Emmy-nominated producer and director. Aside from directing from Boomerang, Hudlin's credits also include House Party, Marshall, The Black Godfather, and Safety. He's also a part of Milestone Media, a production company that specializes in multi-cultural superhero stories for DC Comics and WarnerMedia. Hudlin is returning to produce The Emmys for the third consecutive year.

Younger's credits include Muppets Now and Muppets Haunted Mansion for Disney, along with Ralph Breaks the Internet, Frozen 2, Moana, and Raya and the Last Dragon.

Eddie Murphy has remained busy with his Netflix film Dolemite Is My Name, and an Emmy-winning performance as host of Saturday Night Live. Netflix will be the home of Beverly Hills Cop 4, which recently found a director in newcomer Mark Molloy, who is replacing the exiting Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who were originally going to helm the project. The directing duo ended up taking the reigns of the HBO Max DC film Batgirl.

News of Paramount and Netflix partnering for a new Bevery Hills Cop movie came in November 2019. Paramount reportedly made a one-time licensing deal with Netflix to produce another Beverly Hills Cop movie, with the option for one additional sequel. Jerry Bruckheimer is also returning to produce. Mark Molloy has made a name for himself producing commercials for Apple products.