Eddie Murphy Reveals if He'd Return as Donkey For Another Shrek Movie While Shading Puss in Boots

Eddie Murphy is currently busy promoting his new Netflix film, You People, which also stars Jonah Hill. Murphy is known for many iconic roles and revisited one of his most famous parts in 2021 when Coming 2 America was released. However, there's one role that many fans are especially eager to see him play again, and that's the lovable donkey from Sherk named Donkey. Murphy voiced the character in the original Sherk, Sherk 2, Shrek the Third, and Shrek Ever After as well as in various shorts and video games. In a recent interview with ETalk, the actor was asked about playing Donkey again...

"I'd absolutely be open if they ever came with another Shrek, I'd do it in two seconds. I love Donkey," Murphy shared. "You know, they did Puss in Boots [movies]... They should have did a Donkey movie. Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots," he added. "I love Puss in Boots, but he isn't funnier than Donkey."

Did Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Set Up Shrek 5?

Recently, Antonio Banderas (Puss in Boots) teased Shrek 5. "I've been with this cat for almost 20 years," the actor told Deadline. "The first time I did Puss In Boots, I was working on Broadway, so I did my first session there. I've done five movies now. There is probably gonna be another, and Shrek is probably coming back." Not only did Banderas tease Shrek 5 in the interview, but The Last Wish also gave a major tease to the yet-announced film.

The Last Wish follows Puss in Boots as he's down to the last of his nine lives, and as the "leche-loving, swashbuckling, fear-defying feline" is about to die in the film, his life flashes before his eyes. The moment features a scene (with no dialogue) between him and Shrek. Then, in the final scene, Puss survives and joins Kitty Softpwas (Salma Hayek) and newcomer Perrito (Harvey Guillén) as they steal a ship for new adventures and head to Far Far Away to reunite with "some old friends." The film shows Far Far Away in the distance from the ship. Hopefully, we'll see Puss reunite with Shrek (Mike Myers), Fiona (Cameron Diaz), and Donkey soon.

Are you still holding out hope for Shrek 5? Would you like a Donkey standalone movie? Tell us in the comments!

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is now playing in theaters.