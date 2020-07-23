Edgar Wright to Direct Ghost Story Stage 13 for Steven Spielberg's Amblin

✖

Filmmaker Edgar Wright has signed on to direct more projects during the quarantine than any other director in Hollywood and he's added yet another film to his pile of upcoming works. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that Wright has signed on to direct the film Stage 13 for Amblin Partners. Based on a short story by Simon Rich, the film tells the story of a struggling movie director hired by a studio to direct a fake movie which will "appease the ghost of a silent film star that has haunted a soundstage for decades." In the story, the studio is hoping that the fake film will make the ghost leave but the director and his undead star end up forming a bond during "production."

Rich will pen the screenplay for the adaptation, marking the second screenplay he's written based on his own short story. He previously adapted his short story "Sell Out" into the feature film An American Pickle which stars Seth Rogen and is set to be released on HBO Max next month. His other credits include Saturday Night Live, Miracle Workers, The Simpsons, and Man Seeking Woman.

Wright's long time producing partner Nira Park will produce the film with Rich and Working Title co-chairmen Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner. Amblin Partners' Jeb Brody and John Buderwitz will oversee the project.

Despite being in post-production on two movies of his own already (the upcoming thriller Last Night in Soho and his untitled documentary on pop group Sparks), Wright has found a number of new projects to ad to his resume over the past few months. First is an adaptation of the novel The Chain for Universal Pictures in addition to Set My Heart to Five, a project about a robot that learns to have emotions by watching movies. Furthermore his new production company called Complete Fiction has set a slate of new projects at Netflix with both TV and feature films in the works.

Wright's next film, Last Night in Soho, is scheduled for April 23, 2021 after being delayed form September of this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film will follow a young girl, passionate about fashion design, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it seems, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences. Anya Taylor-Joy stars alongside Matt Smith, Thomasin McKenzie, Michael Ajao, Synnøve Karlsen, Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp, and Rita Tushingham.

