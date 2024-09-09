Marvel's Elizabeth Olsen Addresses Bringing Back Scarlet Witch

Marvel Studios' next big entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise will be Agatha All Along, the Disney+ series that will pick up after the events of WandaVision, and follow the continuing story of the witch named Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn). Agatha was last seen trapped in the spell that Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch cast over Westview, New Jersey; meanwhile, Wanda Maimoff had a bloody fall from grace as the Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which ended in her seeming demise.

However, it's hard for MCU fans to believe that Scarlet Witch's arc in the MCU is done for good; actress Elizabeth Olsen has been taking on questions about what's next for Wanda since Doctor Strange 2 came out in 2022, and in her latest interview, Olsen makes it clear that if Marvel Studios can get its stuff together again, she's willing to come back for more performances as Scarlet Witch:

"It's a character I love going back to when there's a way to use her well and I think I've been lucky when I started I was used well... and they kind of didn't know what to do with me for a second there!" Olsen told FM 104. "If there's a good way to use her, I'm always happy to come back."

Olsen's Scarlet Witch in many ways epitomizes the MCU's downward turn in Phase 4. After the peak heights of Avengers: Endgame, Olsen was put on the front lines of the MCU's Disney+ TV expansion wave, as the lead of WandaVision. Despite the outlandish approach to a superhero TV series, and the challenge of taking on her first big MCU starring role, Olsen helped start Marvel's new TV branch off on a strong foot, with WandaVision getting critical acclaim, earning multiple big Emmy Award Nominations, and re-igniting the MCU fanbase after Endgame and cultural blow of the COVID Pandemic. However, all that massive potential and fan enthusiasm eventually hit the wall with Doctor Strange 2, as Sam Raimi's film was criticized for betraying the nuanced character work of WandaVision, and demonstrating that a creative schism still exists between MCU movies and their supposedly equal TV cousins.

Elizabeth Olsen was diplomatic in her handling of Multiverse of Madness and Scarlet Witch's breaking bad turn – however, she's also made it repeatedly clear that when it comes to future Marvel projects, she's glad to keep it on a case-by-case commitment. For his part, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has indicated that Olsen could get some input about her next arc; if she shows up for cameos in Agatha All Along and the Vision Quest series (another WandaVision sequel) is anybody's guess.

Agatha All Along premieres September 19th. Stay tuned for more updates about the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Via Elizabeth Olsen Updates