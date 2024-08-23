Scarlet Witch Could Reportedly Return in Upcoming MCU Series

Marvel’s Vision Quest could bring the return of Scarlet Witch according to a new report. The Hollywood Reporter broke news about James Spader returning to Marvel as Ultron for the upcoming Disney+ series. Now, Deadline is reporting that Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff has a possibility to return in Vision Quest too. Fans online have been wondering about the fan-favorite Avenger since the conclusion of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Of course, it looked like she perished there, but in the world of comics, nothing is truly forever. (The MCU’s official timeline book has Scarlet Witch dying there on Wundagore Mountain.)

In that same officially-endorsed book, the scene is described: “As the kindly 838-Wanda gathers the boys and assures the heartbroken Scarlet Witch they will be loved, the Wanda Maximoff of Universe-616 surrenders: She destroys Wundagore-and collapses it upon herself–ending two great threats to all of the Multiverse.”

Fans just want her back.

If ever there was a time to announce a bunch of high profile returns, it would be now. Ultron coming back is something that Marvel fans have been wondering about for almost 3 years now. Spader voiced the variant of Ultron from What If…? that opposed the Guardians of the Multiverse. Now, he’s back to battle wits and brawn with Paul Bettany’s Vision. Just a few weeks ago both The Russo Brothers and Robert Downey Jr. reunited with Marvel as well for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. If there was a theme for the announcements from the last 12 months, its been that everything old is new again!

Where Do We See Wanda Go After A Return?

Agatha All Along

When Scarlet Witch finally comes back, Elizabeth Olsen’s got some ideas about where to take her character next. ComicBook actually asked the Wanda Maximoff actress about the future in a previous interview. There are a lot of possibilities out there. But, for Olsen, getting to that Witches Road storyline is high up on the list. (Interestingly, that concept is getting the Disney+ treatment in Agatha All Along in a couple of weeks!)

“I think fans usually have the best ideas and I genuinely don’t know where we go from here and what the limitations are of the MCU because I don’t follow what their plans are,” Olsen explained in our interview. “I feel like the fans always know what the plans are, even when they’re not announced. And so, I don’t. I do have this image…. There are a few images in my head of, I think they’re from ‘Witches Road,’ as she’s aging and decaying, while using her power and there’s something in that, this older woman, who’s aging from her power, that I’m interested in. And I don’t really know what that means, but I kind of would love to be old.”

