Scarlet Witch Fan Theory Could Hint at Surprising MCU Debut

Marvel’s latest rumor has Elizabeth Olsen returning to the MCU. But, is she playing Wanda Maximoff in her next appearance? Deadline recently reported that the Scarlet Witch actress is a possibility to return in Vision Quest. (A wild day of Marvel news to be sure with James Spader coming back as Ultron in the series too!) But, a suspicious tweet and some Internet sleuthing argues that she could be playing another role entirely. Alex Perez from My Cosmic Circus tweeted out a picture of Virginia Vision in response to Deadline‘s report. That would be a curveball that a lot of MCU fans might not see coming. However, the move might make a lot of sense.

Vision Quest is said to be leaning into a few Marvel Comics storylines. Yes, “Children’s Crusade” where Billy and Tommy, who were introduced in WandaVision, go looking for the Scarlet Witch. But, also Tom King’s The Vision. Olsen’s marvelous turn in the Disney+ series rocketed her up the fan rankings of favorite heroes in the MCU. Flipping the family sitcom on its head for the final chapter of this Scarlet Witch saga would be thematically significant. Nothing has been confirmed by Marvel yet. But, the entire premise seems intriguing.

Go read Tom King’s Vision comics if you haven’t already!

In Tom King’s Vision run, our resident Synthezoid fabricates a family of his own. His wife, Virginia Vision has some programming errors after a terrible accident and all the powers of her husband. We’ve seen Olsen play a redhead with a tenuous grip on reality before. So, this would be an interesting riff on that. (We could even flip the final confrontation from WandaVision on its head. Who’s here for Scarlet Witch versus herself in the final battle?) In any case, more details are sure to come as we get closer to Vision Quest.

Tom King’s Vision Run Looms Large Moving Forward

Could Elizabeth Olsen be playing Vision’s other wife?

As WandaVision aired, a lot of fans discovered Tom King’s delightful run on The Vision. During the Disney+ series’ airing, the comics creator joined ComicBook’s Phase Zero podcast to discuss his read of WandaVision. While he saw the gesturing to his previous work, King also pointed out numerous other comics writers that got nods during that show too.

“I see a lot of Brian Michael Bendis in this show. I think I get too much credit and he gets to little, to be frank,” he says. “I see his, and I see a lot of Steve Englehart, a lot of John Byrne, his West Coast Avengers stuff. So yeah, clearly, sort of the idea of Vision as, again, this sort of elevated thing that I tried to do, where it’s ripping off Alan Moore with Vision, that’s sort of the baseline. But then they’re really cooking with the other ingredients of Bendis, and Englehart, and Byrne, yeah.”

“I always go back to comic book and comic book history, but Marvel has made incredible comics, but DC has made these sort of dark, tent-pole comics, these Watchmen, these Dark Knight Returns, New Frontier. These sort of comics that are, like, for lack of a better term, literary superhero comics, and Marvel has shied away from them. I mean, that’s a big over assumption, but that’s generally true,” King explains. “So, I mean, that’s what I was trying to do, was sort of to bring that DC sort of vibe to Marvel. And yeah, I mean, the most popular comic in DC’s history was Watchmen, Dark Knight Returns. Those are still the popular comics and they still inspire the movies. And I think when people see that kind of energy in Marvel I’ll just spark more energy.”

Do you think Olsen is playing Wanda or someone else?