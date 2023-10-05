The Devil Wears Prada: Anne Hathaway Addresses Possible Reunion With Meryl Streep

The Devil Wears Prada is nothing short of a modern classic, with the 2006 film grossing a surprising amount of money at the box office and spawning countless catchphrases and memes. At the center of that success were stars Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep, whose onscreen dynamic as Andy Sachs and Miranda Priestly became a hit with fans. In the years since, Hathaway and Streep have gone on to have illustrious careers, and even reunited on the red carpet of The Clooney Foundation for Justice's Albie Awards at the New York Public Library last month. But Hathaway and Streep have not properly shared the screen again — and it sounds like Hathaway wouldn't be opposed to changing that. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight promoting her new independent film She Came to Me, Hathaway addressed the possibility, and revealed that she would be very interested in it — even if Streep's work schedule might complicate things.

"Oh my gosh, I would love that," Hathaway gushed. "I wish. I wish. I wish. She's very busy."

Will There Be a The Devil Wears Prada Sequel?

Late last year, Hathaway was asked about the possibility of a proper sequel to The Devil Wears Prada. As the actress argued at the time, a modern-day sequel might take away some of what made the original film work so well.

"I don't know if there can be," Hathaway said. "I just think that movie was in a different era. Now, everything has gone so digital and that movie centered around the concept of producing a physical thing. It's just very different now... It is tempting to think about Andy (Hathaway) and Emily (Blunt) needing to get Miranda (Meryl Streep) her coffee and she's somewhere in Europe and then along the way they pick up Stanley Tucci in Italy, who's at a restaurant. It's tempting, but I don't think it's going to happen. They could relaunch it, find some new people and do it."

Will there be a Princess Diaries 3?

Another beloved film of Hathaway's that has remained in the pop culture consciousness is The Princess Diaries, the 2001 Disney hit that also spawned a 2004 sequel, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. Late last year, reports indicated that Supergirl and Reacher writer Aadrita Mukerji is writing the script for a third The Princess Diaries, which would be a direct continuation of the franchise. Debra Martin Chase, who produced the first two Princess Diaries films, is also returning to produce Princess Diaries 3.

"I would more than entertain it, I'm pulling for it," Hathaway revealed. "If there's any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work. We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen."

