Tom Felton Says He’s Also “Self-Partnered” After Emma Watson’s Comments

Actress and activist Emma Watson recently caught the Internet’s attention, when she revealed in an interview that she considers herself to be “self-partnered” rather than single. The comments caught a wide array of responses, but it sounds like one of her former Harry Potter castmates is a fan of her sentiment. In a recent interview with Daily Mail, Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton spoke about Watson’s “self-partnered” label and revealed that he “happily” identifies in the same category.

“I like it! It’s the first I’ve heard of it, but it’s great. I’m in the same category, to be honest with you, quite happily self-partnered,” Felton revealed. “I think in this day and age it’s not a necessity to be with someone just for the sake of being with someone, so I like the idea of self-partnering. I think you need to love yourself before you can love anyone else, so that’s a start.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Felton also spoke highly of Watson, who he’s reunited with several times in the years since the franchise ended (even briefly sparking rumors that the pair were dating).

“It’s always nice to bump into her, see her at the beach, or over dinner, or whatever,” Felton said of Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise. “She’s an incredibly smart and lovely young lady, so it’s always nice to bump into each other and slightly reminisce about old times but also about looking forward to the future.”

The topic of self-partnered began in an interview with Watson in British Vogue, where she spoke about the societal pressures surrounding women her age.

“I never believed the whole ‘I’m happy single’ spiel,” Watson revealed. “I was like, ‘This is totally spiel.’ It took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered.”

“I was like, ‘Why does everyone make such a big fuss about turning 30? This is not a big deal…’” Watson said of the societal expectations put on women her age. “Cut to 29, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I feel so stressed and anxious. And I realize it’s because there is suddenly this bloody influx of subliminal messaging around. If you have not built a home, if you do not have a husband, if you do not have a baby, and you are turning 30, and you’re not in some incredibly secure, stable place in your career, or you’re still figuring things out… There’s just this incredible amount of anxiety.”

What do you think of Felton also identifying as “self-partnered”? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!