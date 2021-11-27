Disney’s Encanto to Win Opening Weekend at the Box Office

Disney’s latest animated feature film, Encanto, is set to win its opening weekend at the box office. The film earned $7.5 million when it opened in theaters on Wednesday. It has earned $28.7 million over its first three days at the box office, on its way towards a 5-day Thanksgiving holiday weekend take in the range of $39 million to $42 million. Byron Howard (Zootopia, Tangled) and Jared Bush (Zootopia) directed the film, with Charise Castro Smith (The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez) aboard as co-director. Bush co-wrote the film’s script with Castro Smith. and Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino produced the movie. Encanto features new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

It’s otherwise a pretty slow weekend, as far as holiday box office goes. Ghostbusters: Afterlife, House of Gucci, Eternals, and Resident Evil: Racoon City all round out the top five films this weekend.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Have you seen Encanto? What did you think? Prefer one of the other films in theaters this weekend? Let us know in the comments section

Encanto is now playing in theaters. Keep reading to see the full list of top 10 films at the box office this weekend.

1. Encanto

Opening Weekend

Weekend: $42 million

The Madrigals are an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charmed place called the Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift — every child except Mirabel. However, she soon may be the Madrigals last hope when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is now in danger.

Byron Howard and Jared Bush directed Encanto, with Charise Castro Smith co-directing, from a script Bush co-wrote with Castro Smith, with songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The film’s voice cast includes Stephanie Beatriz, María Cecilia Botero, Angie Cepeda, Wilmer Valderrama, Diane Guererro, Jessica Darrow, Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, and John Leguizamo.

2. Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Week Two

Weekend: $36.3 million

$36.3 million Total: $88.8 million

When a single mother and her two children move to a new town, they soon discover they have a connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.

Jason Reitman directed Ghostbusters: Afterlife from a screenplay he co-wrote with Gil Kenan. The film stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, and Sigourney Weaver.

3. House of Gucci

Opening Weekend

Total: $22.5 million

When Patrizia Reggiani, an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel the family legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge — and ultimately murder.

Ridley Scott directed House of Gucci, based on Sara Gay Forden’s 2001 book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed. The film stars Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, and Al Pacino.

4. Eternals

Week Four

Weekend: $11 million

$11 million Total: $150.3 million



The Eternals, a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years, reunite to battle the evil Deviants.

Chloé Zhao directed Eternals from a screenplay she co-wrote with Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo, and Kaz Firpo, based on the Marvel Comics created by Jack Kirby. The film stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie.

5. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

Opening Weekend

Total: $8.85 million

Welcome to Raccoon City, once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corp. The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland, a dying town with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.

Johannes Roberts directed Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, based on the first two installments of Capcom’s Resident Evil video game series. It stars Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia, Donal Logue, and Neal McDonough.

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Week Three

Weekend: $7 million

$7 million Total: $42.9 million

When Emily Elizabeth meets a magical animal rescuer who gives her a little red puppy, she never anticipated waking up to find a giant, 10-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. With her single mother away on business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle set out on an adventure that takes a bite out of the Big Apple.

Walt Becker directs Clifford the Big Red Dog, an adaptation of Norman Birdwell’s children’s books series. The film stars Jack Whitehall, Darby Camp, Tony Hale, Sienna Guillory, David Alan Grier, Russell Wong, Kenan Thompson, and John Cleese.

7. King Richard

Week Two

Weekend: $4.8 million

$4.8 million Total: $11.45 million

Armed with a clear vision and a brazen, 78-page plan, Richard Williams is determined to write his two daughters, Venus and Serena, into history. Training on tennis courts in Compton, Calif., Richard shapes the girls’ unyielding commitment and keen intuition. Together, the Williams family defies seemingly insurmountable odds and the prevailing expectations laid before them.

Reinaldo Marcus Green directed King Richard from a screenplay by Zach Baylin, based on the life of Richard Williams. It stars Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldwyn, and Jon Bernthal.

8. Dune

Week Six

Weekend: $3 million

$3 million Total: $102.2 million



Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence, only those who can conquer their own fear will survive.

Denis Villeneuve directs Dune from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth. based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel of the same name. The film’s cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem.

9. No Time to Die

Week Eight

Weekend: $2.57 million

$2.57 million Total: $158.1 million

James Bond is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica after leaving active service. However, his peace is short-lived as his old CIA friend, Felix Leiter, shows up and asks for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond on the trail of a mysterious villain who’s armed with a dangerous new technology.

No Time to Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga from a screenplay he co-wrote with Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The film stars Daniel Craig, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, Ralph Fiennes, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, Ana de Armas, David Dencik, and Dali Benssalah

10. Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Week Nine

Weekend: $2.2 million

$2.2 million Total: $209.5 Million



Eddie Brock is still struggling to coexist with the shape-shifting extraterrestrial Venom. When deranged serial killer Cletus Kasady also becomes host to an alien symbiote, Brock and Venom must put aside their differences to stop his reign of terror.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is directed by Andy Serkis and written by Kelly Marcel from on a story she c0-wrote with Tom Hardy. The film stars Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Woody Harrelson.