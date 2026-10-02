John C. Reilly Wants Wreck-It-Ralph 3 & Explains Why It Should Happen

When Wreck-It-Ralph landed in theaters in 2012, it was a a brand-new concept, and although it was a Disney film, which guaranteed at the very least a certain level of interest, it still felt like a bit of a gamble. It didn’t have the character recognition that so many other Disney movies do ahead of their releases, and it was a bit of an unusual concept, from the fact that these were game characters to the friendship between Ralph and Vanellope. However, ultimately, Wreck-It-Ralph actually proved to be incredibly popular, praised for its sense of humor, unique narrative, and the charm of its cast. It was so well-liked, in fact, that it eventually received a sequel in 2018, titled Ralph Breaks the Internet.

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This sequel, too, was very popular, as it both maintained the heart and humor of the original movie and also managed to expand the narrative in a way that felt natural and inventive. In fact, Ralph Breaks the Internet even made its own name for itself because of one major scene in which Vanellope gets together with all of the other Disney princesses, all of whom are later in relaxed clothing themed based on their respective movies—a scene that has continued to make the rounds online in the eight years since that movie’s release. Despite the popularity of both films, though, there has surprisingly been no announcement or really even serious chatter about a third addition to the franchise. Ralph actor John C. Reilly hasn’t given up hope, though.

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John C. Reilly Wants To Make Wreck-It-Ralph 3

Speaking exclusively with ComicBook, Reilly discussed the possibility of Wreck-It-Ralph 3 and spoke very positively not only about his previous experiences with the franchise but also about his interest in a possible future. “Oh, I loved playing that character,” Reilly said. “I put a lot of heart into that character, and I did a lot of improvising. Phil Johnston, the writer who helped direct the second one, and Rich Moore were such great collaborators, and I love doing animated movies in general because, you know, you don’t have to put makeup on, you don’t have to change your clothes, you always have time.”

He continued, “You’re never chasing the sun, you know. Just go in, come up with some ideas, try a million different ways, make the other guys laugh, and then you wait for the animators to catch up three months later…So, I would jump at the chance to do another Wreck-It Ralph, for sure.” Clearly, then, Reilly is very open to the possibility, which only makes it all the more surprising that no movement seems to have happened on a third.

This is such a unique franchise, and the humor and characters are so beloved; it seems like a no-brainer for Disney to add another one, especially at a time when they are receiving quite a bit of criticism for their many live-action remakes. For now, though, Wreck-It-Ralph 3 remains a question mark. Reilly is keeping plenty busy, however. His upcoming project, a psychological period drama called A Prayer for the Dying, hits select theaters on Oct. 9.

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