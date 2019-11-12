The Avengers: Endgame Quantum Suits Almost Looked Completely Different

One of the many marvels of Avengers: Endgame was the film’s Quantum realm suits, which shocked fans around the world when they learned they were entirely CG creations. While filming any sequences that later featured the suits, the actors were typically wearing their traditional hero suits on set which then had the new designs painted on them in post-production by effects animators. Given the length of time between shooting the scenes and the film’s eventual debut in theaters, the effects team on Endgame had plenty of time to get the suits right and also to apparently finalize the design that would become a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the pages of Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame – The Art of the Movie, a ton of pages of alternate designs for the Quantum suits can be seen. The first of these alternate designs appears to be a semi-translucent energy barrier, leaving the hero’s regular suits still visible underneath. Other designs range from even more bizarre and different than the suits seen in the film with versions that look more like astronaut space suits (in a variety of colors) and others that look like radiation containment suits. In the book, concept artists for the film revealed they originally intended for the suits to be a mix of Stark, Pym, and Guardians technology, plus another subtle reference.

“One of my first ideas was playing with the ‘A’ from the Avengers logo on the chest, reversing it so the arrow would point backward,” concept artist Aleksi Briclot says. “As these suits depend a lot on Stark technology, I’ve also focused on the arc reactor on the center of the chest. But with a new shape. In fact, it’s two triangular reactors, Stark tech, with two red vertical lines in the middle referring to Pym technology. The Ant-Man suit had some red glowing points. Once again, it’s an obvious graphic reference to the ‘backward, pause, and forward’ buttons that you find on a lot of devices.”

To see the wide range of different Quantum realm suits that were designed for Avengers: Endgame, check out the video in the player above (starting at the 4:13 mark in the video and going all the way to 5:54). There’s also a ton of other alternate or completely unused concept art from Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War in the book, including mech-suits for the warriors of Wakanda and more!

Avengers: Endgame is now available wherever movies are sold and will be available to stream on Disney+ when it launches November 12th. Avengers: Endgame – The Art of the Movie is due out November 19th and can be pre-ordered here.

