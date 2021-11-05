Eternals Star Salma Hayek Says the Movie Isn't Like the Rest of the MCU

✖

Thanks to the numerous delays that have been caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Marvel fans are still waiting to see what Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will look like when it returns to the big screen. Black Widow is a known entity for the franchise, since the character has been around for over a decade, but Eternals is the original 2020 film that had people asking the most questions. Between the ancient setting and wide-ranging cast, Eternals remains a total mystery, and it'll likely stay that way until its release in November.

We don't know what specifically to expect from Eternals, which is directed by current Oscar-favorite Chloe Zhao, but those involved with the production have been teasing that it's something totally unique for the MCU. During a recent interview with ET, Eternals star Salma Hayek revealed that the film will have a very different vibe than its Marvel predecessors, thanks to the on-location shoots and the vision of Zhao.

"I think that it definitely has its own DNA within the Marvel universe. It is different," Hayek said. "It was directed by a woman [Zhao] and we didn't do most of the thing in the studio. They're real locations which is unusual for Marvel. I'm very excited about the film, it definitely has the special vibe to it that is unique. I'm really excited about it and I love my character and I love the cast."

The Eternals property is already a pretty substantial departure from the MCU, as it takes place long before the modern day and sets up a war between some of the earliest beings in the universe. The project veered even further off the beaten path by hiring Zhao, who has become one of the most acclaimed directors in the industry over the last couple of years. Zhao's films, such as The Rider and Nomadland, are shot for very little money and often use "real people" rather than professional actors, in order to best capture the story she's trying to tell. By bringing in someone like Zhao, the folks at Marvel Studios are clearly trying to give Eternals a different voice and direction.

In addition to Hayek, Eternals stars Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan, Lauren Ridloff, Lia McHugh, and Ma Dong-seok. Zhoe wrote the screenplay with Kaz and Ryan Firpo.

