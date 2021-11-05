Eternals: New Character Descriptions Surface Online
With each passing day, more details about the production of Marvel's Eternals continue to get unlocked — even far ahead of an official teaser trailer release from Marvel Studios. Earlier this year, a look at Ajak's (Salma Hayek) Marvel Legends action figure surfaced online, giving us one of our best looks at the character's reimagining she'll undergo for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fast forward a few months, and snapshots of the remaining figures that are apart of the wildly popular toy line surfaced, giving us additional looks at the remaining characters involved in the film.
Then, over the weekend, even more details surfaced as a direct result of Disney's massive consumer products arm. There was a line of t-shirts made public featuring the likeness of Ikaris (Richard Madden) and Sersi (Gemma Chan), hinting at the arrival of more apparel before too long. Now, cold, hard character descriptions have surfaced from Redwolf, an indie clothing label based in India.
The descriptions are similar to some things we've seen before, such as the descriptions on the back of the aforementioned Marvel Legends figures. The text does, however, add some interesting new tidbits which you can see below, should you keep scrolling.
Ikaris
"Ikaris is the tactical leader and most powerful Eternal and takes pride in keeping the other Eternals safe. Moral, kind and charismatic, Ikaris boasts the power of incredible strength, flight and the ability to project beams of intense cosmic energy from his eyes. When the monstrous Deviants return after centuries, Ikaris leads the charge to unite the scattered Eternals to stop the new threat."
Sersi
"Sersi is the Eternal with an affinity for humanity. Sersi is as happy working as a museum curator as she is saving humans from the threat of the Deviants. Sersi has the ability to manipulate matter, changing the makeup of any non-sentient material she touches. She's also been in love with Ikaris for centuries, and helps him to recruit the Eternals for one last mission."
Ajak
"Ajak is the spiritual leader of the Eternals. Her wisdom has helped guide the team since they arrived here from their home planet to help defend humanity from the Deviants and to help humans advance to the modern civilization that they live in today. Ajak can not only heal humans and Eternals alike, but she is able to communicate with the Celestials as well."
Phastos
"Phastos is blessed with the power of invention. He is able to create whatever he can imagine provided that he has enough raw materials at his disposal. Over the centuries, Phastos has helped nudge humanity forward technologically while always keeping his brilliance hidden in the shadows."
Makkari
"Makkari is the fastest woman in the universe. She uses her cosmically powered super-speed to scout planets for the Eternals, and as the only deaf Eternal, the sonic boom that accompanies her cosmic running does not affect her."
Druig
"Druig can use cosmic energy to control the minds of men. Druig has become withdrawn from the other Eternals because he disagrees with how they've interacted with mankind over the centuries. Aloof and powerful, at times it's hard to determine whether he's friend of foe."
Gilgamesh
"Gilgamesh is the strongest and kindest member of the team. He becomes Thena's de facto partner when the events of the past exile them from the rest of the team. Capable of projecting a powerful exoskeleton of cosmic energy, Gilgamesh is a fierce warrior who has become legendary for his fights with Deviants throughout history."
Thena
"Thena, a fierce warrior more comfortable in battle than any other place, she has the ability to use cosmic energy to form any handheld weapon she can think of. Often surly and aloof, she forges an unlikely friendship with Gilgamesh that spans centuries."
Kingo
"Kingo is the Eternal with the power to project cosmic energy projectiles with his hands. Over the centuries, he has become enamored with the idea of fame. In present day, he's a famous Bollywood star who must leave his life of wealth and celebrity to help the team repel the new Deviant threat."
Sprite
"And finally, there Sprite - who appears to be a 12-year old girl, Sprite has the ability to cast lifelike illusions. Her friendship with Sersi hides a world-weary sadness because she's been treated like a child by humanity for centuries. But Sprite is much stronger and cleverer than she appears, which will come in handy as while they battle with the Deviants."
Eternals is currently set for release on November 5, 2021.