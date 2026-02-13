Every Major New Star Wars LEGO, Action Figure, & Movie Reveal

We’re headed towards The Mandalorian and Grogu, the next Star Wars movie, and we’re finally learning more about the film through tie-ins and merchandise. Directed by Jon Favreau, the plot of The Mandalorian and Grogu remains a mystery despite its May 22 release date. Favreau has openly admitted that Lucasfilm has been very conscious that toy reveals can drop spoilers, so he’s aware these will be pored over by fans as well as collectors.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Most of the announcements were made at the New York Toy Fair, and include a range of stunning LEGO sets, Hasbro action figures, Funko pops, and more. Here’s a collection of the major reveals, and what deductions can be made about the film’s plot from them.

12. LEGO Star Wars Razor Crest (75447)

image courtesy of lego

The Razor Crest returns in The Mandalorian and Grogu, albeit a new version with yellow highlights. The old LEGO Razor Crest was retired last year, so it was always obvious another set would be released alongside the movie. This is a 930-piece set priced $149.99, releasing on April 26 and featuring five miniseries. The Zeb minifigure will be a particular attraction for collectors, given previous the last one is expensive on the aftermarket.

11. LEGO Star Wars AT-RT Attack (75444)

image courtesy of lego

Priced $44.99 and releasing April 26, the Star Wars LEGO AT-RT attack set is based on a scene originally teased in the Star Wars Celebration trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu. Coming in at 297 pieces and featuring three minifigures, this is a delightful addition for collectors given the posable AT-RT.

10. Star Wars LEGO Anzellan Starship (75445)

image courtesy of lego

One of the more unexpected additions is an Anzellan starship, which presumably confirms that the Anzellans leave Nevarro in The Mandalorian and Grogu. Releasing on April 26 and priced $74.99, this 701-piece set features a detachable roof and a cockpit canopy that can be opened. It comes with a Grogu minifigure, two Anzellans, and a Battle Droid. According to the official description, the Anzellans use this to “build and repair droids.”

9. Star Wars LEGO New Republic X-Wing Starfighter (75460)

image courtesy of lego

It’s exciting to finally get an X-Wing LEGO set that doesn’t come with red highlights, making this 558-piece set quite unusual. Priced $69.99 and releasing on April 1, it features three minifigures – Colonel Ward, Carson Teva, and a New Republic Astromech. This is actually the first time Paul Sun-Hyung Lee’s Carson Teva has been confirmed to appear in The Mandalorian and Grogu, although it had seemed a safe bet.

8. LEGO Brick Headz The Mandalorian and Grogu: Allies & Villains (40856)

image courtesy of lego

Releasing April 26 and priced $39.99, this five-figure 661-piece set allows players to build Din Djarin, Grogu, Colonel Ward, an Imperial Remnant Snowtrooper, and an Anzellan in droidsmith gear. It’s interesting to note the plurals in this title, because only one of these characters is known to be a villain; this is raising speculation Colonel Ward could actually have a heel-turn.

7. The Mandalorian & Grogu Black Series Collectibles

Toy Fair is kicking off! And so the Mando movie marketing! Star Wars dioramas are my bread and butter and nothing makes me happier than a good Black Series photo shoot. Revealed today, here are my photos of the new Black Series Mandalorian and Grogu!#hasbroemployee #StarWars pic.twitter.com/pDglnyeU2J — ShootingtheGalaxy (@ShootingtheG) February 13, 2026

Hasbro has officially announced a range of new Black Series action figures accompanying The Mandalorian and Grogu. The highlight is, of course, the Din Djarin and Grogu pack that comes with an alternate trigger hand, Din Djarin’s traditional handgun and knife, a Mandalorian jetpack, and – most intriguingly – a sword. No Darksaber, it’s likely this weapon is acquired by Din Djarin during his arena battle. This deluxe set retails for $35.00,

Other confirmed figures are:

Imperial Remnant Snowtrooper with E-11 rifle and removable pauldron and ammo pouch to create diversity for army building

Imperial Remnant AT-AT Driver with blaster pistol, a redesign of a classic Empire Strikes Back look

Imperial Remnant AT-RT Driver with blaster weapon, with the uniform blending elements of Snow Trooper and Shore Trooper designs

Imperial Remnant Stormtrooper, a Target Exclusive with blaster weapon

Note the confirmation that “Imperial Remnant” (a term first introduced in canon in The Mandalorian Season 3) is now an official designation.

image courtesy of hasbro

The Black Series action figure for Sigourney Weaver’s Colonel Ward is one of the more intriguing merchandise announcements, given it confirms she suits up in an X-Wing flight suit. There’s something distinctly odd about the uniform, because the color bars suggest she works in the New Republic Army, which really means you wouldn’t expect her to be a starfighter pilot. Colonel Ward comes with a pilot helmet.

First Edition variants will be on sale at Walmart and Target in the U.S. and at Hasbro fan channel retailers worldwide from March 22 in limited quantities with unique white packaging. They’ll subsequently release elsewhere in spring 2026. Preorders will be available from February 13 at Hasbro Pulse and other retailers, from 1.00pm.

6. Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Mandalorian and Grogu Action Figures

image courtesy of hasbro

Hasbro’s 3.5-inch Vintage Collection wave is expanding for The Mandalorian and Grogu as well, with a deluxe Din Djarin and Grogu figure retailing at $27.99. Speaking to TechRadar, Chris Reiff, Manager Product Design at Hasbro, noted that this is the first deluxe figure of 2026. “This release of Mando comes with the latest in articulation and some fun accessories that are making their first appearance in our product,” he explained, and Grogu can perch on Din Djarin’s back.

There’s also a thrilling AT-RT with articulated legs with working pistons and attachable blast effects (retailing $79.99), as well as Imperial Remnant AT-RT Driver and Snowtrooper figures for $19.99. Rounding out the Imperial Remnant, there’s a four-pack of Stormtroopers for $67.99 that’s perfect for army building.

image courtesy of hasbro

Finally, there’s also an IG-11 action figure featuring the character’s new status quo as a Nevarro Marshall (also priced $19.99). This particular figure shouldn’t necessarily be taken as a hint that IG-11 is appearing in The Mandalorian and Grogu, given the branding is related to the TV show itself. These figures will be available for preorder from Hasbro Pulse at 4.00pm ET February 13, and are slated for a spring 2026 release.

5. The Mandalorian and Grogu Funko Pops

image courtesy of lucasfilm

Naturally, The Mandalorian and Grogu is represented in a series of Funko Pops as well. Perhaps the most interesting is the Zeb Orrelios Funko Pop, which comes with a Razor Crest. This perhaps hints that the new Razor Crest actually belongs to Zeb, and that Din winds up flying in it as he teams up with the classic character from Star Wars Rebels (who’s played by Steve Blum again in The Mandalorian and Grogu).

4. The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

image courtesy of abrams books

Lucasfilm has officially announced The Art of The Mandalorian and Grogu, “the official behind the scenes companion” to the upcoming movie. “Filled with concept art, sketches, and interviews with key cast, crew, and creatives,” the synopsis promises a book that “provides readers with an exclusive look at the art created for the newest Star Wars film and the stories behind its characters, locations, and vehicles.”

Intriguingly, the synopsis only names three members of the cast as stars: Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, and Jeremy Allen White. That suggests these three characters – Din Djarin, Colonel Ward, and Rotta the Hutt – are the key to the film’s plot. Priced $50.00, The Art of The Mandalorian and Grogu releases on November 3.

3. The Mandalorian Visual Guide

Image courtesy of DK Publishing

The Mandalorian Visual Guide is one of three major Star Wars book announcements designed to tie into the latest movie. Originally announced at last year’s Star Wars Celebration, it’s now confirmed to be releasing on May 19, priced $35.00.

2. A New Hope Han Solo 1/4 Scale Collectible

image courtesy of hot toys

Hot Toys has officially announced a stunning new 1/4-scale collectible based on Harrison Ford’s Han Solo from A New Hope. Here’s the official description:

Hot Toys proudly presents the 1/4th scale Han Solo™ Collectible Figure, capturing Harrison Ford’s portrayal with remarkable realism. This quarter-scale figure features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs, detailed scar, and lifelike skin texture. His brown short hairstyle is meticulously sculpted to reflect his classic look from A New Hope. Standing approximately 45.5cm tall, the newly developed body allows collectors to recreate Han’s signature swagger or blaster-ready stances. An extensive selection of interchangeable hands, including four normal hands, three gloved hands, as well as six hands with forearms, provides versatile display possibilities straight out of the Mos Eisley Cantina or into the heat of battle.

Han Solo’s outfit is faithfully tailored, featuring his vest layered over a V-neck shirt, pants, and a black genuine leather belt. The brown leather utility belt is richly detailed with a silver buckle, greeblies, and a leather blaster holster, complemented by a pair of leather long boots that complete his smuggler look. For weapons, Han comes equipped with his signature DL-44 Blaster Pistol and an E-11 Blaster Rifle, while accessories include a droid caller and a Stormtrooper utility belt with a leather blaster holster. The figure is displayed on a Millennium Falcon–themed raised figure base featuring a miniature Millennium Falcon, Star Wars logo, and character nameplate, making this an unmistakable centerpiece for any collection.

You can view a stunning gallery on Hot Toys’ official Facebook page.

1. The Mandalorian Cookbook

image courtesy of insight editions

One of the more delightfully whimsical announcements is The Mandalorian Cookbook, priced $34.99 and releasing on October 27. This promises “dishes for everyone from vegans to omnivores,” with step by step instructions.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!