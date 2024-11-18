How to Watch Every Marvel Movie and TV Show in Order on Disney+

Over 16 years and twice as many movies, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has told a story where “it’s all connected.” While the MCU currently consists of 34 movies set in what the Time Variance Authority has designated as the Sacred Timeline, the cinematic multiverse has branched out to incorporate the events and characters of Earth-10005 (the Deadpool and X-Men movies), the live-action Spider-Verse (the Spider-Man trilogy and The Amazing Spider-Man movies), Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (the Venom movies), the Blade universe (the Wesley Snipes Blade movies), and the Fox-verse (Fantastic Four, Elektra, X-Men). It’s all connected — but keeping track of each installment in the ever-expanding MCU can be difficult, especially with Deadpool & Wolverine taking place across both Earth-10005 and Earth-616.

Now that Deadpool & Wolverine is streaming on Disney+, the latest MCU installment has been added to the official Marvel timeline that began with 2008’s Iron Man. Below, we’ve assembled a guide on how to watch every Marvel movie in order on Disney+, where you can currently stream every MCU movie (except for Spider-Man: No Way Home).

How to watch the Marvel movies in chronological order

Most of the Marvel movies take place in or around the year they were released, excluding Captain America: The First Avenger (set between 1942 and 1945, with Steve Rogers being unfrozen in 2011) and Captain Marvel (set during the 1990s). Others, like The Incredible Hulk (2008), Iron Man 2 (2010), and Thor (2011), take place during the same week in 2010.

Captain America: The First Avenger Captain Marvel Iron Man Iron Man 2 The Incredible Hulk Thor The Avengers Thor: The Dark World Iron Man 3 Captain America: The Winter Soldier Guardians of the Galaxy Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Avengers: Age of Ultron Ant-Man Captain America: Civil War Black Widow Spider-Man: Homecoming Black Panther Doctor Strange Thor: Ragnarok Ant-Man and the Wasp Avengers: Infinity War Avengers: Endgame Spider-Man: Far From Home Eternals Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Spider-Man: No Way Home Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Thor: Love and Thunder Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 The Marvels Deadpool & Wolverine

How to watch the Marvel movies in release order

The Marvel Cinematic Universe currently consists of two sagas, The Infinity Saga (2008—2019) and The Multiverse Saga (2021—2027), spanning five phases.

The Infinity Saga: MCU Phase One

Iron Man (2008) The Incredible Hulk (2008) Iron Man 2 (2010) Thor (2011) Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) The Avengers (2012)

The Infinity Saga: MCU Phase Two

7. Iron Man 3 (2013)

8. Thor: The Dark World (2013)

9. Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

10. Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

11. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

12. Ant-Man (2015)

The Infinity Saga: MCU Phase Three

13. Captain America: Civil War (2016)

14. Doctor Strange (2016)

15. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

16. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

17. Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

18. Black Panther (2018)

19. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

20. Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

21. Captain Marvel (2019)

22. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

23. Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

The Multiverse Saga: MCU Phase Four

24. Black Widow (2021)

25. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

26. Eternals (2021)

27. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

28. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2021)

29. Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

30. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

The Multiverse Saga: MCU Phase Five

31. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023)

32. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)

33. The Marvels (2023)

34. Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)

35. Captain America: Brave New World (2025)

36. Thunderbolts* (2025)

The Multiverse Saga: MCU Phase Six

37. The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025)

38. Avengers: Doomsday (2026)

39. Spider-Man 4 (2026)

40. Avengers: Secret Wars (2027)

41. Blade (TBA)



Marvel movies and TV shows in order: The MCU Complete Timeline

The MCU canon also includes such television shows as Agent Carter, the Defenders-Verse (Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders), the Marvel Studios and Marvel Television series, and a series of one-shot short films. All together, Marvel Studios considers the following 59 projects to be canon to the Sacred Timeline:



1. Captain America: The First Avenger

2. Agent Carter

3. Captain Marvel

4. Iron Man

5. Iron Man 2

6. The Incredible Hulk

7. Marvel Studios One-Shot: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Thor’s Hammer

8. Thor

9. Marvel Studios One-Shot: The Consultant

10. The Avengers

11. Marvel Studios One-Shot: Item 47

12. Thor: The Dark World

13. Iron Man 3

14. Marvel Studios One-Shot: All Hail the King

15. Captain America: The Winter Soldier

16. Guardians of the Galaxy

17. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

18. I Am Groot

19. Daredevil

20. Jessica Jones

21. Avengers: Age of Ultron

22. Ant-Man

23. Luke Cage

24. Iron Fist

25. The Defenders

26. Captain America: Civil War

27. Black Widow

28. Black Panther

29. Spider-Man: Homecoming

30. The Punisher

31. Doctor Strange

32. Thor: Ragnarok

33. Ant-Man and the Wasp

34. Avengers: Infinity War

35. Avengers: Endgame

36. Loki

37. What If…?

38. WandaVision

39. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

40. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

41. Spider-Man: Far From Home

42. Eternals

43. Spider-Man: No Way Home

44. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

45. Hawkeye

46. Moon Knight

47. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

48. Echo

49. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

50. Ms. Marvel

51. Thor: Love and Thunder

52. Werewolf by Night

53. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

54. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

55. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

56. Secret Invasion

57. The Marvels

58. Deadpool & Wolverine

59. Agatha All Along

What are the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows after Deadpool & Wolverine?

The upcoming MCU slate by release order:

Captain America: Brave New World (in theaters Feb. 14, 2025)

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (on Disney+ Jan. 29, 2025)

Daredevil: Born Again (on Disney+ March 4, 2025)

Thunderbolts* (in theaters May 2, 2025)

Ironheart (on Disney+ June 24, 2025)

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (in theaters July 25, 2025)

Eyes of Wakanda (on Disney+ Aug. 6, 2025)

Marvel Zombies (on Disney+ Oct. 3, 2025)

Wonder Man (on Disney+ December 2025)

Avengers: Doomsday (in theaters May 1, 2026)

Avengers: Secret Wars (in theaters May 7, 2027)

Blade (undated)

Every MCU movie streaming on Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home isn’t available to watch on Disney+, and it’s not streaming on any platforms. However, you can watch the movie via digital download on Apple TV, Amazon’s Prime Video, Fandango At Home (formerly Vudu), and the Microsoft Store.

All Marvel movies streaming on Disney+ that aren’t part of the MCU

While not part of the Sacred Timeline, the MCU-adjacent movies available to watch on Disney+ include Sony’s Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004), Spider-Man 3 (2007), The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), and the Fox X-Men movies canon with Deadpool & Wolverine.



Marvel movies to watch before Deadpool & Wolverine

While director Shawn Levy has said no “homework” is required to watch Deadpool & Wolverine, the movie does reference the events of Fox-made X-Men movies like Logan and Deadpool 2, and features characters from legacy Marvel movies. “I very much made this film with certainly a healthy respect and gratitude towards the rabid fan base that has peak fluency in the mythology and lore of these characters and this world,” Levy said. “But I didn’t want to presume that. This movie is built for entertainment, with no obligation to come prepared with prior research.”



The latest MCU installment sees Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) team up with a variant of the anchor being of the X-Men universe — Logan (Hugh Jackman), a.k.a. the “worst” Wolverine — to save his universe (Earth-10005) from being destroyed by the TVA. When they’re pruned by Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) and end up in the Void, Deadpool and Wolverine join forces with heroes from forgotten timelines: Logan’s mutant daughter, Laura Kinney/X-23 (Dafne Keen); the sai-wielding assassin, Elektra (Jennifer Garner); the daywalking vampire hunter Blade (Wesley Snipes); and Remy LeBeau/Gambit (Channing Tatum), a card-carrying member of the X-Men from Tatum’s unmade Gambit movie.



Other characters from past movies who appear in the Void include Johnny Storm/the Human Torch of the Fantastic Four (Chris Evans), Sabretooth (X-Men‘s Tyler Mane), and pruned mutants Toad (2000’s X-Men), Lady Deathstrike (2003’s X2), Juggernaut (2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand), and Azazel (2011’s X-Men: First Class).



Additionally, viewers can watch Loki seasons 1 and 2 on Disney+ to better understand the Timeline Variance Authority, the timeline-monitoring organization that was established by He Who Remains before a time-traveling Loki variant (Tom Hiddleston) weaved together the sprawling branches of the multiverse as the God of Stories. This places the events of Deadpool & Wolverine after Loki season 2, which ended with Loki restoring free will as he allowed the multiverse to branch off and flourish beyond the Sacred Timeline. The series also introduced B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), who plays a role in Deadpool & Wolverine.

How to watch the MCU: timeline order or release order?

We recommend watching the MCU in the order the movies were released. Iron Man started it all, but it was S.H.I.E.L.D. super-spy Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) revealing himself to Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) in a post-credits scene that was the genesis of the interconnected universe. “You think you’re the only superhero in the world? Mr. Stark, you’ve become part of a bigger universe,” Fury said. “You just don’t know it yet.”



By the time Stark reveals his identity at the end of Iron Man, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), the first Avenger, spent decades frozen in ice; Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) had retired as the original Ant-Man; and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) inspired Fury’s Avengers Initiative that wouldn’t assemble Earth’s mightiest heroes for another two decades.

While there is an appeal to watching the MCU in chronological order — particularly when events overlap, as is the case with The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2, and Thor, or the way Black Widow bridges Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War — first timers might find it easier to start with Iron Man and work their way through to Deadpool & Wolverine.



Rather than jumping between The Infinity Saga and The Multiverse Saga — the former focused on assembling the Avengers and saving the world from such threats as Thanos (Josh Brolin) and the various villains who tried to possess the Infinity Stones, and the latter exploring a post-Snap world in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), and Deadpool and Wolverine’s misadventures in the multiverse — newcomers can experience the MCU as it originally played out on movie screens over 16 years and counting.











