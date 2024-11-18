How to Watch Every Marvel Movie and TV Show in Order on Disney+

Over 16 years and twice as many movies, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has told a story where “it’s all connected.” While the MCU currently consists of 34 movies set in what the Time Variance Authority has designated as the Sacred Timeline, the cinematic multiverse has branched out to incorporate the events and characters of Earth-10005 (the Deadpool and X-Men movies), the live-action Spider-Verse (the Spider-Man trilogy and The Amazing Spider-Man movies), Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (the Venom movies), the Blade universe (the Wesley Snipes Blade movies), and the Fox-verse (Fantastic Four, Elektra, X-Men). It’s all connected — but keeping track of each installment in the ever-expanding MCU can be difficult, especially with Deadpool & Wolverine taking place across both Earth-10005 and Earth-616.
Now that Deadpool & Wolverine is streaming on Disney+, the latest MCU installment has been added to the official Marvel timeline that began with 2008’s Iron Man. Below, we’ve assembled a guide on how to watch every Marvel movie in order on Disney+, where you can currently stream every MCU movie (except for Spider-Man: No Way Home).
Videos by ComicBook.com
How to watch the Marvel movies in chronological order
Most of the Marvel movies take place in or around the year they were released, excluding Captain America: The First Avenger (set between 1942 and 1945, with Steve Rogers being unfrozen in 2011) and Captain Marvel (set during the 1990s). Others, like The Incredible Hulk (2008), Iron Man 2 (2010), and Thor (2011), take place during the same week in 2010.
- Captain America: The First Avenger
- Captain Marvel
- Iron Man
- Iron Man 2
- The Incredible Hulk
- Thor
- The Avengers
- Thor: The Dark World
- Iron Man 3
- Captain America: The Winter Soldier
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Avengers: Age of Ultron
- Ant-Man
- Captain America: Civil War
- Black Widow
- Spider-Man: Homecoming
- Black Panther
- Doctor Strange
- Thor: Ragnarok
- Ant-Man and the Wasp
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Avengers: Endgame
- Spider-Man: Far From Home
- Eternals
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Thor: Love and Thunder
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- The Marvels
- Deadpool & Wolverine
RELATED: Ranking Every Marvel Studios Series on Disney+
How to watch the Marvel movies in release order
The Marvel Cinematic Universe currently consists of two sagas, The Infinity Saga (2008—2019) and The Multiverse Saga (2021—2027), spanning five phases.
The Infinity Saga: MCU Phase One
- Iron Man (2008)
- The Incredible Hulk (2008)
- Iron Man 2 (2010)
- Thor (2011)
- Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)
- The Avengers (2012)
The Infinity Saga: MCU Phase Two
7. Iron Man 3 (2013)
8. Thor: The Dark World (2013)
9. Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)
10. Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
11. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)
12. Ant-Man (2015)
The Infinity Saga: MCU Phase Three
13. Captain America: Civil War (2016)
14. Doctor Strange (2016)
15. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)
16. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)
17. Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
18. Black Panther (2018)
19. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
20. Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)
21. Captain Marvel (2019)
22. Avengers: Endgame (2019)
23. Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)
The Multiverse Saga: MCU Phase Four
24. Black Widow (2021)
25. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)
26. Eternals (2021)
27. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)
28. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2021)
29. Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)
30. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)
The Multiverse Saga: MCU Phase Five
31. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023)
32. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)
33. The Marvels (2023)
34. Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)
35. Captain America: Brave New World (2025)
36. Thunderbolts* (2025)
The Multiverse Saga: MCU Phase Six
37. The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025)
38. Avengers: Doomsday (2026)
39. Spider-Man 4 (2026)
40. Avengers: Secret Wars (2027)
41. Blade (TBA)
Marvel movies and TV shows in order: The MCU Complete Timeline
The MCU canon also includes such television shows as Agent Carter, the Defenders-Verse (Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders), the Marvel Studios and Marvel Television series, and a series of one-shot short films. All together, Marvel Studios considers the following 59 projects to be canon to the Sacred Timeline:
1. Captain America: The First Avenger
2. Agent Carter
3. Captain Marvel
4. Iron Man
5. Iron Man 2
6. The Incredible Hulk
7. Marvel Studios One-Shot: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Thor’s Hammer
8. Thor
9. Marvel Studios One-Shot: The Consultant
10. The Avengers
11. Marvel Studios One-Shot: Item 47
12. Thor: The Dark World
13. Iron Man 3
14. Marvel Studios One-Shot: All Hail the King
15. Captain America: The Winter Soldier
16. Guardians of the Galaxy
17. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
18. I Am Groot
19. Daredevil
20. Jessica Jones
21. Avengers: Age of Ultron
22. Ant-Man
23. Luke Cage
24. Iron Fist
25. The Defenders
26. Captain America: Civil War
27. Black Widow
28. Black Panther
29. Spider-Man: Homecoming
30. The Punisher
31. Doctor Strange
32. Thor: Ragnarok
33. Ant-Man and the Wasp
34. Avengers: Infinity War
35. Avengers: Endgame
36. Loki
37. What If…?
38. WandaVision
39. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
40. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
41. Spider-Man: Far From Home
42. Eternals
43. Spider-Man: No Way Home
44. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
45. Hawkeye
46. Moon Knight
47. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
48. Echo
49. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
50. Ms. Marvel
51. Thor: Love and Thunder
52. Werewolf by Night
53. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
54. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
55. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
56. Secret Invasion
57. The Marvels
58. Deadpool & Wolverine
59. Agatha All Along
What are the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows after Deadpool & Wolverine?
The upcoming MCU slate by release order:
Captain America: Brave New World (in theaters Feb. 14, 2025)
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (on Disney+ Jan. 29, 2025)
Daredevil: Born Again (on Disney+ March 4, 2025)
Thunderbolts* (in theaters May 2, 2025)
Ironheart (on Disney+ June 24, 2025)
The Fantastic Four: First Steps (in theaters July 25, 2025)
Eyes of Wakanda (on Disney+ Aug. 6, 2025)
Marvel Zombies (on Disney+ Oct. 3, 2025)
Wonder Man (on Disney+ December 2025)
Avengers: Doomsday (in theaters May 1, 2026)
Avengers: Secret Wars (in theaters May 7, 2027)
Blade (undated)
Every MCU movie streaming on Disney+
- Iron Man
- Iron Man 2
- The Incredible Hulk
- Thor
- Captain America: The First Avenger
- Marvel’s The Avengers
- Iron Man 3
- Thor: The Dark World
- Captain America: The Winter Soldier
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Avengers: Age of Ultron
- Ant-Man
- Captain America: Civil War
- Doctor Strange
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Spider-Man: Homecoming
- Thor: Ragnarok
- Black Panther
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Spider-Man: Far From Home
- Ant-Man and the Wasp
- Captain Marvel
- Avengers: Endgame
- Black Widow
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Eternals
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Thor: Love and Thunder
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- The Marvels
- Deadpool & Wolverine
Spider-Man: No Way Home isn’t available to watch on Disney+, and it’s not streaming on any platforms. However, you can watch the movie via digital download on Apple TV, Amazon’s Prime Video, Fandango At Home (formerly Vudu), and the Microsoft Store.
All Marvel movies streaming on Disney+ that aren’t part of the MCU
While not part of the Sacred Timeline, the MCU-adjacent movies available to watch on Disney+ include Sony’s Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004), Spider-Man 3 (2007), The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), and the Fox X-Men movies canon with Deadpool & Wolverine.
X-Men (2000)
Spider-Man (2002)
X2: X-Men United (2003)
Daredevil (2003)
Spider-Man 2 (2004)
Fantastic Four (2005)
X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)
Spider-Man 3 (2007)
Ghost Rider (2007)
Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)
X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)
X-Men: First Class (2011)
Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2012)
The Wolverine (2013)
X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)
X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)
Deadpool (2016)
Logan (2017)
Deadpool 2 (2018)
Venom (2018)
X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019)
The New Mutants (2020)
Marvel movies to watch before Deadpool & Wolverine
While director Shawn Levy has said no “homework” is required to watch Deadpool & Wolverine, the movie does reference the events of Fox-made X-Men movies like Logan and Deadpool 2, and features characters from legacy Marvel movies. “I very much made this film with certainly a healthy respect and gratitude towards the rabid fan base that has peak fluency in the mythology and lore of these characters and this world,” Levy said. “But I didn’t want to presume that. This movie is built for entertainment, with no obligation to come prepared with prior research.”
The latest MCU installment sees Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) team up with a variant of the anchor being of the X-Men universe — Logan (Hugh Jackman), a.k.a. the “worst” Wolverine — to save his universe (Earth-10005) from being destroyed by the TVA. When they’re pruned by Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) and end up in the Void, Deadpool and Wolverine join forces with heroes from forgotten timelines: Logan’s mutant daughter, Laura Kinney/X-23 (Dafne Keen); the sai-wielding assassin, Elektra (Jennifer Garner); the daywalking vampire hunter Blade (Wesley Snipes); and Remy LeBeau/Gambit (Channing Tatum), a card-carrying member of the X-Men from Tatum’s unmade Gambit movie.
Other characters from past movies who appear in the Void include Johnny Storm/the Human Torch of the Fantastic Four (Chris Evans), Sabretooth (X-Men‘s Tyler Mane), and pruned mutants Toad (2000’s X-Men), Lady Deathstrike (2003’s X2), Juggernaut (2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand), and Azazel (2011’s X-Men: First Class).
X-Men (2000)
X2 (2003)
Deadpool (2016)
Logan (2017)
Deadpool 2 (2018)
Daredevil (2003) and Elektra (2005)
Blade (1998), Blade II (2002), and Blade: Trinity (2004)
Additionally, viewers can watch Loki seasons 1 and 2 on Disney+ to better understand the Timeline Variance Authority, the timeline-monitoring organization that was established by He Who Remains before a time-traveling Loki variant (Tom Hiddleston) weaved together the sprawling branches of the multiverse as the God of Stories. This places the events of Deadpool & Wolverine after Loki season 2, which ended with Loki restoring free will as he allowed the multiverse to branch off and flourish beyond the Sacred Timeline. The series also introduced B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), who plays a role in Deadpool & Wolverine.
How to watch the MCU: timeline order or release order?
We recommend watching the MCU in the order the movies were released. Iron Man started it all, but it was S.H.I.E.L.D. super-spy Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) revealing himself to Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) in a post-credits scene that was the genesis of the interconnected universe. “You think you’re the only superhero in the world? Mr. Stark, you’ve become part of a bigger universe,” Fury said. “You just don’t know it yet.”
By the time Stark reveals his identity at the end of Iron Man, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), the first Avenger, spent decades frozen in ice; Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) had retired as the original Ant-Man; and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) inspired Fury’s Avengers Initiative that wouldn’t assemble Earth’s mightiest heroes for another two decades.
While there is an appeal to watching the MCU in chronological order — particularly when events overlap, as is the case with The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2, and Thor, or the way Black Widow bridges Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War — first timers might find it easier to start with Iron Man and work their way through to Deadpool & Wolverine.
Rather than jumping between The Infinity Saga and The Multiverse Saga — the former focused on assembling the Avengers and saving the world from such threats as Thanos (Josh Brolin) and the various villains who tried to possess the Infinity Stones, and the latter exploring a post-Snap world in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), and Deadpool and Wolverine’s misadventures in the multiverse — newcomers can experience the MCU as it originally played out on movie screens over 16 years and counting.