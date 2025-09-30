Every Sith Lord in Star Wars’ Skywalker Saga, Ranked by Power

The Jedi Order doesn’t do itself any favors in Star Wars‘ Skywalker Saga. During the prequels, there are more Jedi than there are planets to protect in the galaxy, which allows them to operate whichever way they see fit, even during the Clone Wars. However, as the conflict continues, it becomes clear that the Jedi are blind to everything going on around them, being too worried about their image rather than the real issues at hand. That flaw allows Emperor Palpatine to enact his well-thought-out plan to take control of the galaxy. The Dark Lord of the Sith couldn’t do it all on his own, though.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In every prequel movie, Palpatine has a different apprentice that he uses as his hammer while he stays in the shadows. While they might all serve the same purpose, jumping as high as their master orders them to, they’re not all cut from the same cloth. Here’s every Sith Lord in the Skywalker Saga, ranked by power.

4) Count Dooku

The former Jedi Count Dooku takes over for Darth Maul in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, and his former colleagues can’t get over his betrayal. Dooku was one of Yoda’s most talented students and the best duelist in the Order, but he disagreed with the direction the organization was headed. Unfortunately, working with Palpatine reveals that he’s little more than a pawn who’s good with a blade and a silver tongue.

3) Darth Maul

If Star Wars: The Phantom Menace were Darth Maul’s only appearance, he would easily be at the bottom of this list. However, spending the better part of a decade soaking in hate awakens something in the Dathomirian warrior. Maul returns in a big way in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, and while he can never best his former master, he proves to be a formidable Force user who knows his way around the dark side.

2) Emperor Palpatine

Palpatine is a special kind of evil, dreaming about nothing more than putting the entire galaxy under the heel of his boot. What allows him to aim so high is his immense power, which rarely gets challenged. Not even the most experienced Jedi, Yoda, can drive the Emperor into a corner. The only reason he isn’t at the top of this list is that he gives the only person stronger than him the tools to defeat him.

1) Darth Vader

The reason that Palpatine takes such an interest in Anakin is that he knows he’s a threat to his ascent. After all, the young Jedi is the Chosen One the prophecy fortells of. It takes Darth Vader a few years to wise up to Palpatine’s true nature, but when he finally embraces his emotions once again, he easily takes down his master by throwing him into a reactor. Sure, Palpatine returns in the sequels, but the only reason that’s possible is because Anakin is one with the Force.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!