One of 2026’s Most Anticipated Horror Movie Sequels Just Confirmed It’s Releasing Earlier Than Expected

After an incredible year for horror movies in 2025, there are already some very highly anticipated releases coming in 2026 as well. This past year saw some critically acclaimed horror releases, including Ryan Coogler’s Sinners and Zack Cregger’s Weapons. The year also included some smaller horror tales like The Ugly Stepsister and Good Boy, and some blockbuster releases, including 28 Years Later and Five Nights at Freddy’s 2. For 2026, there are already some big anticipated releases, including another chapter in the 28 Years Later story with The Bone Temple and new releases in the Evil Dead, Scream, and Terrifier franchises.

According to Deadline, Searchlight has made a move with its highly anticipated horror movie release, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come. Directed by Radio Silence (Matt Bettinelli-Olpijn and Tyler Gillett), the movie stars Samara Weaving as a woman who gets married to her wealthy fiancé, only to learn his family intends to sacrifice her on their wedding night as part of their deal with the devil. Searchlight has moved the sequel up two weeks, with the new release date moved from April 10 to March 27.

After the breakout hit Ready or Not in 2019, Radio Silence became a hot commodity in Hollywood, and they went on to direct two Scream releases and the vampire child movie Abigail. Now, it is time to return to Ready or Not for the sequel, which the directors claimed will be an “absolute banger.” It is also upping the stakes with more families trying to kill Grace (Weaving), who is forced to play to save her estranged sister Faith (Abigail’s Kathryn Newton).

The rest of the cast is incredible as well, with the family members hunting Grace and Faith featuring Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings), Kevin Durand (The Strain), Shawn Hatosy (Animal Kingdom), and iconic sci-fi director David Cronenberg. The first trailer makes it seem like it will be so much bigger than the first movie as well, including a fan-favorite moment where Gellar’s character stakes Grace in a scene that looks pulled straight out of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

2026 Looks to Match up to 2025 for Horror Releases

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come is just the start when it comes to the exciting horror movies lined up for 2026. The sequel sees Samara Weaving back as Grace, and she is told that when she killed the family who was trying to kill her, a vacancy opened in the power vacuum, and now several powerful families are looking to take their place at the top. Whoever kills Grace will win and claim the High Seat of the Council that controls the world. However, like the first movie, Grace isn’t going down easy.

January sees the release of the killer chimp movie Primate, the 28 Years Later sequel The Bone Temple, and the long-awaited sequel to Silent Hill, with director Christoph Gans returning to the franchise. Sam Raimi also returns with a new horror thriller called Send Help, starring Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien. February sees the release of Scream 7, and Maggie Gyllenhaal directs The Bride, a Bride of Frankenstein retelling in March.

In March, Ridley Scott has a new horror movie called The Dog Stars, a new attempt to get The Mummy off the ground arrives from Blumhouse in April, and the next Evil Dead movie hits in July. There is also a new Insidious movie in August, the DCU horror movie Clayface in September, and Zack Cregger is directing a new Resident Evil movie, with a September release date. Finally, the year ends with a Christmas Day release of Werwulf, directed by Robert Eggers.

