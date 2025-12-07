Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (December 8th)

A brand new week is about to begin and Netflix is ready to continue its impressive run of releases. The past couple of weeks have seen the service release the first new episodes of Stranger Things in over three years, followed by Troll 2, the sequel to one of Netflix’s biggest original films. In just a few days, the streamer will keep things rolling with the release of Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig’s third Knives Out movie.

There are a lot of great additions coming to Netflix over the next week, but none are remotely as big as Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. The third installment in the beloved whodunit franchise is set to hit Netflix on Friday, December 12th, and will bring Benoit Blanc back into the spotlight for another twisted case.

You can check out the full weekly Netflix calendar below!

Sunday, December 7th

Babylon

Cast Away

Monday, December 8th

Elmo and Mark Rober’s Merry Giftmas — NETFLIX FAMILY

Elmo and his Sesame Street friends work with former NASA engineer turned YouTube star Mark Rober to make special presents for a Merry Giftmas exchange.

Tuesday, December 9th

The West Wing: Seasons 1-7

Badly in Love (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

In Japan’s first dating show for rebellious yankiis, 11 singles butt heads, forge bonds and live together for 14 days as they go all out to find the one.

Blood Coast: Season 2 (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES

With Lyès in prison and a violent new gang vying to take over Marseille’s drug trade, the squad faces more danger than ever — from both inside and out.

Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In this joyful short documentary, children at a Ugandan orphanage find healing, spread hope and achieve global acclaim — one viral dance video at a time.

Wednesday, December 10th

The Accident: Season 2 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

A year after tragedy struck four families, pain lingers while new secrets surface. Now, each one must decide: seek redemption or revenge.

Record of Ragnarok: Season 3 (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

After a shocking sixth round, the gods double down to humble humanity. Ragnarok continues as kings clash, beliefs collide, and fate is forged in battle.

Simon Cowell: The Next Act (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Music mogul and record executive Simon Cowell has single handedly created some of the biggest music superstars in the world. In this brand-new Netflix docu-series, cameras follow him everywhere as he sets out to do it again, to try and create the next global boyband sensation. This is unlike any show he has made before. From raw open casting calls to the release of their debut single, this is an all-access pass for viewers to catch every moment of Simon’s next chapter. Will he strike gold once again?

Thursday, December 11th

The Fakenapping (SA) — NETFLIX FILM

Failed entrepreneur and struggling dad Sattam finds himself tangled in a madcap scheme when he decides to repay his debts — by kidnapping his own father.

Had I Not Seen the Sun: Part 2 (TW) — NETFLIX SERIES

In the aftermath of Jen-yao’s violent acts, long-buried truths threaten to shatter all hope — including the love he can never reclaim again.

Lost in the Spotlight (ID) — NETFLIX FILM

Just as he lands a prestigious role, a famous actor mysteriously loses his ability to act, sparking a journey of self-discovery amid public pressure.

Man Vs Baby (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Trevor’s back, baby! Heartfelt mishaps and Christmas capers abound as comedy legend Rowan Atkinson returns for another chaotic house-sitting experience.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Lara races across the globe to uncover ancient African relics before a techno-visionary bent on playing god uses them to unleash worldwide destruction.

The Town (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES

A group of cash-strapped friends find their morals and relationships tested when they stumble upon four bags of stolen money in their hometown.

Friday, December 12th

The Amazing Digital Circus: Season 1: episodes 5-7

City of Shadows (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

When Barcelona awakens to a body hanging in flames from one of Gaudí’s most iconic buildings, a disgraced detective must come back to catch the killer.

Home for Christmas: Season 3 (NO) — NETFLIX SERIES

Hoping to ease the lingering heartbreak of last Christmas, Johanne decides to enjoy this year’s festivities free from love troubles… or so she thinks.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery — NETFLIX FILM

Detective Benoit Blanc teams up with an earnest young priest to investigate a perfectly impossible crime at a small-town church with a dark history.

