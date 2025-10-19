7 Great Sci-Fi & Fantasy Shows to Binge on Prime Right Now

In an era where streaming platforms are taking over the world, Prime Video stands out as one of the most compelling libraries available – rivaling Peacock, Max, Hulu, Disney+, Paramount+, and even Netflix. Whether you’re in the mood for plot twists, character development, dark superhero storylines, mysteries, comedies, or stunning visual effects, this platform delivers binge-worthy entertainment at every turn. No matter what you’re looking for, Prime Video has you covered, offering a number of excellent shows you can binge right now.

7) The Peripheral

For fans of intelligent sci-fi storytelling, The Peripheral delivers an exploration of technology, power, and alternate realities. Based on William Gibson’s novel, the series follows Flynne Fisher (portrayed by Chloë Grace Moretz), as she stumbles into a virtual world that is more dangerous than she could have ever imagined. The show combines intense visual effects with a narrative that challenges viewers to think deeply about the consequences of unchecked advancements in new technology and artificial intelligence.

6) Good Omens

Based on the famed novel by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, this series stars Michael Sheen as the angel Aziraphale, and David Tennant as the demon Crowley (no relation to Supernatural). The magic of Good Omens lies in the chemistry between the two actors, whose odd-couple dynamic is endlessly entertaining. With sharp dialogue, playful humor, and moments of genuine tenderness, the series is both lighthearted and surprisingly profound. It’s a delightful binge that reminds viewers of the power of friendship—and the importance of well-cooked sushi.

5) The Expanse

Set in a future where humanity has colonized the solar system, the series navigates political tensions, looming war, and an existential alien threat. With an ensemble cast led by Steven Strait and Dominique Tipper, the show excels at building a detailed universe. The appeal of The Expanse lies in its commitment to scientific realism, complex characters, and intricate storytelling. It blends space opera grandeur with grounded human drama, offering high-stakes action and deeply personal moments in equal measure. If you love science fiction and immersive visuals, this is a must-watch.

4) Gen V

One out of three spinoffs dedicated to The Boys universe, this series brings the same chaos but with a bit of a younger cast. Set at Godolkin University, the show explores the lives of aspiring superheroes being groomed for fame and corporate dominance — under the shadowy control of Vought International. It also dives into struggles that some of the younger demographic faces, limited to but not excluding; themes of gender identity, deep-seated depression, the lust for power, and a drive to do what’s right no matter the cost. Despite its youthful setting, Gen V doesn’t shy away from the same violence-induced comedic drama its parent show portrays.



3) The Boys

Very few shows have had the cultural impact of The Boys. With its dark humor, normally inappropriate intimate scenes, shocking violence, biting social commentary, and representations of relatable politics, this superhero satire pulls no punches. Led by Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Karen Fukuhara, Tomer Capone, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell, Dominique McElligott, and Jessie T. Usher; it explores the dark and modern side of unchecked power – with the corruption of corporate-controlled heroes. Bloody, bold, engaging, and relentless, this show is a true classic that sets the tone for what very few shows have the confidence to pull off.

2) The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Set in Middle-earth’s Second Age, The Rings of Power offers a breathtaking prequel to The Lord of the Rings. With a colossal budget and sweeping cinematography, the series explores the rise of Sauron, the forging of the rings, and the epic stories of elves, dwarves, and men. Characters like Galadriel and Elrond shine as anchors for the sprawling narrative. While the series sparked debates among fans, its storytelling makes it a compelling binge for any fantasy lover.

1) Invincible

This adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s comic series follows Mark Grayson, a teenager who is grappling with his emerging superpowers and the dark legacy of his father, Omni-Man. With $57 made at the domestic box office, stunning animation, shocking twists, and surprisingly human storytelling, it transcends its animated format to become one of the most compelling superhero shows ever made.