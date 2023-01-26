Everything Everywhere All at Once Is Returning to Theaters

Nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced earlier this week, and Everything Everywhere All at Once managed to score 11 nods. The film is up for Best Picture, Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actress (Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Best Original Screenplay, Best Costume Design, Best Editing, and Best Director. The movie was helmed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert AKA The Daniels. Today, Kwan took to Twitter to reveal the film is returning to theaters.

"EEAAO is going to be back in 1400 theaters nationwide tomorrow. To all of the people who: -regret missing it in theaters -fell asleep watching it on an airplane -accidentally left at 'THE END' -want to hate-watch the film Cats style with your friends, now is your chance!" Kwan wrote on Twitter. "We've loved seeing all of your stories about your experience watching the film in a crowded theater and are just happy that more people might have the opportunity to share in that experience. Whether it's your 1st or 31st time watching it, I hope you get something out of it." You can check out the post below:

We’ve loved seeing all of your stories about your experience watching the film in a crowded theater and are just happy that more people might have the opportunity to share in that experience.



Whether it’s your 1st or 31st time watching it, I hope you get something out of it. — Daniel Kwan (@dunkwun) January 26, 2023

What Is Everything Everywhere All At Once About?

Everything Everywhere All At Once follows Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh), a tired Chinese-American woman struggling to stay afloat. Things get weird when she discovers she's the key to saving the multiverse and can access the knowledge and talents of all her various selves from across the infinite universes.

What Was Nominated For Best Picture at the 95th Academy Awards?

Everything Everywhere All at Once is nominated for Best Picture against All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking.

According to The New York Times, The Daniels watched the nominations with Yeoh and Quan on a video call, continuously celebrating as the film earned the most nominations of the year.

"It was so loud, we could barely hear what anyone was saying," Quan told the outlet. "I was jumping up and down, screaming at the top of my voice, exactly the same way that I did when I got the phone call from my agent that the Daniels wanted me to play Waymond...It's so surreal. I am ecstatic."

Both Yeoh and Quan recently won awards in their respective categories at the Golden Globes earlier this month. Who are you rooting for at the Oscars this year? Tell us in the comments!

The 95th Academy Awards air on March 12th.