Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of September 26)

There are just a handful of days left in the month of September then, before you know it, spooky season is officially here. Though Netflix has a handful of originals set for release between now and next weekend, all eyes are on Friday as the streamer prepares its largest release dump in recent memory.

Not only is it the first of the month — which means Netflix will add its massive list of newly licensed movies and shows to the platform — but it’s also Friday, meaning there are plenty of new things to binge heading into the weekend.

Leading the way is Seinfeld, undoubtedly one of the most popular sitcoms to ever hit television waves. Without a home for much of the past year, the whole series hits Netflix on Friday, introducing a whole new generation to a bonafide classic. Other things being added Friday include the first three Spy Kids movies, Tommy Boy, and a few other classics.

Keep scrolling to see everything hitting Netflix this week!

Tuesday, September 28





Ada Twist, Scientist*

Attack of the Hollywood Cliches!*

Wednesday, September 29





The Chestnut Man*

Friendzone*

MeatEater, Season Ten*

No One Gets Out Alive*

Polly Pocket, Season Three*

Sounds Like Love*

Thursday, September 30





Love 101, Season Two*

Luna Park*

The Phantom

Friday, October 1

A Knight’s Tale

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad

An Inconvenient Truth

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1

As Good as It Gets

Awakenings

B.A.P.S.

Bad Teacher

The Cave

Desperado

The Devil Inside

Diana: The Musical

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Double Team

The DUFF

Eagle Eye

Endless Love

Forever Rich

GhostGladiator

The Guilty

Hairspray (2007)

The Holiday

Jet Li’s Fearless

The Karate Kid (2010)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Léon: The Professional

Malcolm X

MAID

Observe and Report

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Paik’s Spirit

Project X

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rumor Has It…

Scaredy Cats

Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9

Serendipity

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Step Brothers

Swallow

The Ugly Truth

Till Death

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Unthinkable

Waterworld

Zodiac

*****

*Denotes Netflix Original