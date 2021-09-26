Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of September 26)

There are just a handful of days left in the month of September then, before you know it, spooky season is officially here. Though Netflix has a handful of originals set for release between now and next weekend, all eyes are on Friday as the streamer prepares its largest release dump in recent memory.
Not only is it the first of the month — which means Netflix will add its massive list of newly licensed movies and shows to the platform — but it’s also Friday, meaning there are plenty of new things to binge heading into the weekend.
Leading the way is Seinfeld, undoubtedly one of the most popular sitcoms to ever hit television waves. Without a home for much of the past year, the whole series hits Netflix on Friday, introducing a whole new generation to a bonafide classic. Other things being added Friday include the first three Spy Kids movies, Tommy Boy, and a few other classics.
Tuesday, September 28
- Ada Twist, Scientist*
- Attack of the Hollywood Cliches!*
Wednesday, September 29
- The Chestnut Man*
- Friendzone*
- MeatEater, Season Ten*
- No One Gets Out Alive*
- Polly Pocket, Season Three*
- Sounds Like Love*
Thursday, September 30
- Love 101, Season Two*
- Luna Park*
- The Phantom
Friday, October 1
- A Knight’s Tale
- A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad
- An Inconvenient Truth
- Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1
- As Good as It Gets
- Awakenings
- B.A.P.S.
- Bad Teacher
- The Cave
- Desperado
- The Devil Inside
- Diana: The Musical
- Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
- Double Team
- The DUFF
- Eagle Eye
- Endless Love
- Forever Rich
- GhostGladiator
- The Guilty
- Hairspray (2007)
- The Holiday
- Jet Li’s Fearless
- The Karate Kid (2010)
- Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
- Léon: The Professional
- Malcolm X
- MAID
- Observe and Report
- Once Upon a Time in Mexico
- Paik’s Spirit
- Project X
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
- Rumor Has It…
- Scaredy Cats
- Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9
- Serendipity
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light
- Spy Kids
- Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
- Spy Kids 3: Game Over
- Step Brothers
- Swallow
- The Ugly Truth
- Till Death
- Titanic
- Tommy Boy
- Unthinkable
- Waterworld
- Zodiac
*Denotes Netflix Original