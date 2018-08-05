Everything Wrong With ‘Justice League Dark’ According To CinemaSins

It has been a while since DC Entertainment rolled out a live-action feature film, but with the Shazam! and Aquaman trailers making huge waves on social media, The Death of Superman coming soon, and Justice League Dark #1 in comic shops this week, Cinema Sins has rolled out a look at the 2017 animated feature Justice League Dark.

The film, which starred Matt Ryan as John Constantine back before he was playing the role weekly on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, also featured The Demon, Zatanna, Deadman, Swamp Thing, and Batman.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see the CinemaSins look at the movie — which runs about fifteen minutes long, making it about 20% of the length of the actual film itself.

As you might expect, a lot of the “sins” are cheap shots directed at DC movies in general, so if you’re a #SnyderCut stan, try to turn your brain off and enjoy the jokes, or you are likely to find yourself shouting back at the screen.

Actor Matt Ryan, who set the standard for the role of Constantine on the Warner Bros. live-action television series, returns to the role in animated form alongside Jason O’Mara (Terra Nova, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Batman, Camilla Luddington (Grey’s Anatomy) as Zatanna, Nicholas Turturro (NYPD Blue) as Deadman, Ray Chase (Final Fantasy XV videogame) as Jason Blood/Etrigan, Roger R. Cross (24, Arrow) as John Stewart/Swamp Thing, Jeremy Davies (Justified) as Ritchie Simpson, Rosario Dawson (Daredevil, Sin City) as Wonder Woman, Jerry O’Connell (Stand By Me, Crossing Jordan) as Superman, Enrico Colantoni (Flashpoint, Veronica Mars) as Felix Faust, and Alfred Molina (The Da Vinci Code, Spider-Man 2) as Destiny.

Justice League Dark is directed by Jay Oliva (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Batman: The Dark Knight Returns). The story is by J.M. DeMatteis and Ernie Altbacker (Green Lantern: The Animated Series) and teleplay by Ernie Altbacker, with Sam Register as Executive Producer. Benjamin Melniker & Michael Uslan (The Dark Knight trilogy) are co-executive producers. James Tucker (Batman Bad Blood, Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders) is Supervising Producer.

Justice League Dark is available digitally and on DVD and Blu-ray. A live-action Justice League Dark movie has been stuck in development hell at Warner Bros.