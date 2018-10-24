Exclusive ‘Beetlejuice’ Lydia Deetz Funko Pop Now Available

This Beetlejuice Lydia Deetz Funko Pop figure is a BoxLunch exclusive that went live today, October 24th. If you want to add it to your collection, head on over there now and grab one before they’re gone.

The previous Lydiia Deetz Funko Pop was a Hot Topic exclusive that sold out and is currently selling in the $20 to $30 range from third party sellers. Even the new BoxLunch version has listings on eBay in the $20 to $30 range already (the list price is $12.90). Additional Funko Pop figures in the Beetlejuice lineup are available to order here.

On a related note, Disney’s Hocus Pocus celebrated its 25th anniversary on July 16th, and Funko marked the occasion with the Sanderson Sisters Pop figures that fans have wanted for ages now.

The only place you can order the Winifred Sanderson, Sarah Sanderson, and Mary Sanderson Funko Pops (played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy respectively) is right here at Spirit Halloween as a 3-pack (online only). Not surprisingly, these Pop figures have been extremely popular, so the next available ship date isn’t until December 20th. If you want them in time for Christmas, get your order in before the date is pushed back further.

