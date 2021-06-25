F9 Hits Blu-ray With a 4K SteelBook Edition

This past weekend was the first for F9: The Fast Saga in theaters, and it set a pandemic-era box office record with $70 million in its first three days despite less than stellar reviews from critics. Of course, you go to a Fast & Furious film expecting ridiculous car stunts, not an Oscar-worthy plot, which is why the audience score on Rotten Tomatoes is overwhelmingly positive.

That said, if you agree that F9 is a welcome addition to the Fast & Furious franchise, your opportunity to own it on Blu-ray / Digital has already begun. Pre-orders for F9 on 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD are live here at Best Buy now. Die hard fans can also get the film in a 4K UHD SteelBook edition here at Best Buy for $34.99. Odds are F9 will also be available to pre-order on Blu-ray here on Amazon in the coming weeks.

Unfortunately, a release date and details on special features haven't been announced at the time of writing. Stay tuned for updates. A synopsis for F9 can be found below.

Dom Toretto is living the quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, but they know that danger always lurks just over the peaceful horizon. This time, that threat forces Dom to confront the sins of his past to save those he loves most. His crew soon comes together to stop a world-shattering plot by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they've ever encountered -- Dom's forsaken brother.

F9 is directed by Justin Lin, from a screenplay he co-wrote with Daniel Casey. The film stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, and Charlize Theron.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.