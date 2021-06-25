F9 Star Vin Diesel Is Open to Making a Fast & Furious Musical

✖

The main Fast Saga storyline may be coming to an end after the 10th and 11th installments, but that doesn't mean it will be the official end of the franchise that began 20 years ago. Vin Diesel has said in many interviews while promoting the newly released F9 that "nothing is off the table" when it comes to ideas. In fact, Diesel recently paid a visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show and revealed he'd be open to making a Fast & Furious musical.

"Well, I'm dying to do a musical," Diesel replied when Clarkson asked there could ever be a Fast & Furious musical. "I've been dying to do a musical my whole life. I was this close to doing Guys and Dolls with Steven Spielberg, but we ended up not doing that," Diesel shared. "For the longest time, I thought the Nathan Detroit role in Guys and Dolls would be a very interesting one to revamp, the character that Frank Sinatra played," he added.

While a Fast Saga musical seems unlikely... you never know! The idea of taking cars to space once seemed like a far-fetched idea, but they made it work in F9. It's no surprise to hear that Diesel wants to make a musical considering he's been releasing music of his own lately. Last year, the actor dropped a song titled "Feel Like I Do" and followed it up with another titled "Days Are Gone."

"For so long, I have been promising to release music... encouraged by you, to step out of my comfort zone. Thank you for believing in me. As always, I hope to make you proud," Diesel wrote after releasing the first song. He followed up with a photo of the cover art for the single with the caption, "Hope you... FEEL LIKE I DO All love, always...".

You can read the official description for F9 here: "Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, next year’s The Suicide Squad)."

F9 is now playing in theatres.