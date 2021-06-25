Vin Diesel Comments on a Dom Toretto Prequel Movie

✖

F9 is finally hitting theatres everywhere at the end of the month and features a lot of fan-favorite characters as well as some franchise newcomers. One thing the new movie does that we haven't seen before in the franchise is feature flashbacks to Dominic Toretto's younger years. Vin Diesel's beloved character is played by Vinnie Bennet in the flashbacks, which now has people wondering if a Dom prequel could be in the works. While speaking with Vulture, Diesel teased that anything is possible.

"I will say that there is nothing that is off the table," Diesel teased when asked about a possible prequel.

This seems to be the star's go-to answer for future Fast Saga projects and ideas. During another recent chat with E! News, Diesel gave a similar response when asked if Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker, could be showing up in the tenth movie. "I would not count anything out," Diesel replied when asked about Meadow. "Let me just—without giving you all of the secrets of Fast 10. Let's just say nothing's ruled out."

As for a prequel, we wouldn't be surprised if the franchise took that direction. The Fast Saga might be ending on the eleventh film, but the franchise still has two spin-off films in development, which includes a sequel to 2019's Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw as well as an untitled women-fronted spin-off, which was being written by Nicole Perlman, Lindsey Beer, and Geneva Robertson-Dworet. There haven't been many updates on either project in a while, but we're willing to bet the eleventh movie will only end the main story of Dom and his "family," not the entire franchise.

"Every story deserves its own ending," Diesel recently said when asked about the franchise's future. "I know people are going to feel like it doesn’t have to end, but I think all good things should ... There are reasons for a finale. I think this franchise has deserved it."

You can check out the official description for F9 here: "Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, next year’s The Suicide Squad)."

F9 hits theaters in the United States on June 25th.