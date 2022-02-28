Fast & Furious: F9 Finally Coming to a Streaming Service This Week

The newest installment in one of the world’s most popular movie franchises is finally making its way to a streaming service. F9, the ninth film in the beloved Fast & Furious saga, hit theaters back in the summer of 2021 and was a pretty substantial hit at the box office (for pandemic times, that is). The film moved to digital on-demand platforms not long after its theatrical release, but some fans have been waiting to see it arrive on a major streaming service. Fortunately, this week, that wait is finally over.

F9 is being added to the HBO Max streaming lineup on Friday, March 4th. The film will be available to all HBO Max subscribers as part of their streaming plan. This will mark the first time that F9 is available as part of a streaming subscription, as opposed to a rental or purchase.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Vin Diesel and the Fast Family are finally making their way to a streaming service, but F9 is far from the only major 2021 film getting added to HBO Max’s streaming lineup this week. In fact, two of the current Best Picture nominees are joining HBO Max just two day before F9. Drive My Car and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake are both being added to HBO Max on March 2nd.

As always, the biggest day for new additions on HBO Max is the first of the month. March 1st will see films like Starship Troopers, Adaptation, and Resident Evil added to the lineup.

You can check out the full list of titles hitting HBO Max on March 1st below.

The Aviator, 2004

Adaptation, 2002

All the Pretty Horses, 2000

Are We Done Yet?, 2007

Around the World in 80 Days, 1956

Blow Up of Blow-Up, Documentary

Boyz n the Hood, 1991

Cameraperson, Documentary

Diner, 1982

Fireboys, Documentary

Fly Away Home, 1996

Gigi, 1958

Los Cronocrímenes (AKA Timecrimes), 2007 (HBO)

Mogul Mowgli, 2020

One Tree Hill, 2003

Resident Evil, 1996

Resident Evil: Afterlife, 2010

Resident Evil: Apocalypse, 2004

Resident Evil: Damnation, 2021

Resident Evil: Extinction, 2007

Resident Evil: Retribution, 2012

Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation, 2004

Starship Troopers, 1997

Starsky & Hutch, 1975

The Larry David Story Part 1: American Jewboy, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

The Larry David Story Part 2: The Jewish Fountainhead Documentary Premiere (HBO)

The Two Mrs. Carrolls, 1947

The World of Jacques Demy, Documentary

The Young Girls Turn 25, Documentary

Urban Legend, 1998

Welcome Back (Aka Bienvenidos), 2019 (HBO)

Are you excited to see F9 or any of these other titles added to HBO Max? Let us know in the comments!