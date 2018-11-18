‘Fantastic Beasts 2’: Ezra Miller Reveals His Reaction to the Film’s Shocking Ending

WARNING: Massive spoilers ahead for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald up ahead. If you have yet to see the movie, proceed with caution.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald found its ways to theaters this weekend and once the movie ended, it managed to leave movie-goers speechless with a shocking twist ending. After Credence Barebone (Ezra Miller) ultimately decides to side with Johnny Depp’s Gellert Grindelwald in pushing his wizard supremacy, the audience soon finds out that Miller’s character isn’t actually named Credence Barebone.

Rather, Miller’s character is actually named Aurelius Dumbledore and happens to be the younger brother of iconic Harry Potter character Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law). After Grindelwald makes the stunning revelation, the dark wizard informs his new protege that he’s the only one that can kill a fellow Dumbledore.

In a video that recently surfaced online, Miller revealed his reaction to the stunning finale of The Crimes of Grindelwald.

“I had a serious, serious meltdown that I’m still having now,” Miller told CinemaBlend. The actor then went on to joke with the people in the room, thanking them for being there during his meltdown.

The sequel to Fantastic Beats and Where To Find Them has been cast under much scrutiny since deciding to move forward with Depp in the role of Grindelwald in light of assault accusations.

J.K. Rowling — the architect behind the Harry Potter universe and screenwriter for the Fantastic Beasts films — previously expressed support for Depp while praising fans of the franchise.

“The huge, mutually supportive community that has grown up around Harry Potter is one of the greatest joys of my life,” Rowling said. “For me personally, the inability to speak openly to fans about this issue has been difficult, frustrating, and at times painful. However, the agreements that have been put in place to protect the privacy of two people, both of whom have expressed a desire to get on with their lives, must be respected.”

“Based on our understanding of the circumstances, the filmmakers and I are not only comfortable sticking with our original casting but genuinely happy to have Johnny playing a major character in the movies.”

Between Thursday and Friday, The Crimes of Grindelwald hauled in over $25 million at the domestic box office with an estimated $74 million tally overseas.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald is in theaters now.