Fantastic Four Fans Ecstatic First Family is Finally Coming to the MCU

Well, there we have it — the Fantastic Four is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Development on the project is far enough along, we now know Spider-Man helmer Jon Watts will direct the feature after he's done filming Spider-Man 3;. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed as much in Thursday's massive Disney Investor Day. Suffice to say, the news quickly became a trending topic as much of the fandom took a collective sigh of relief as Marvel's First Family is finally joining the biggest film franchise in Hollywood.

Though the megaproducer wouldn't so much reveal any cast or plot details, hiring a director is a major first step. It's also a sign the team also has at least some sort of a story idea in mind, one some fans think has been in place since the days of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

