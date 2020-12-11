Fantastic Four Fans Ecstatic First Family is Finally Coming to the MCU

By Adam Barnhardt

Well, there we have it — the Fantastic Four is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Development on the project is far enough along, we now know Spider-Man helmer Jon Watts will direct the feature after he's done filming Spider-Man 3;. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed as much in Thursday's massive Disney Investor Day. Suffice to say, the news quickly became a trending topic as much of the fandom took a collective sigh of relief as Marvel's First Family is finally joining the biggest film franchise in Hollywood.

Though the megaproducer wouldn't so much reveal any cast or plot details, hiring a director is a major first step. It's also a sign the team also has at least some sort of a story idea in mind, one some fans think has been in place since the days of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Keep scrolling to see what Fantastic Four fans are saying.

Screaming

prevnext

Hey Mr. Halpert

prevnext

Here We Go

prevnext

Full Potential

prevnext

Standing Ovation

prevnext

Night = Made

prevnext

Shrek Seance

*****

0comments

Marvel's Fantastic Four has yet to set a release date.

Who do you hope to see play the members of Marvel's First Family? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

prev
Start the Conversation

of