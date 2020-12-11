Fantastic Four Fans Ecstatic First Family is Finally Coming to the MCU
Well, there we have it — the Fantastic Four is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Development on the project is far enough along, we now know Spider-Man helmer Jon Watts will direct the feature after he's done filming Spider-Man 3;. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed as much in Thursday's massive Disney Investor Day. Suffice to say, the news quickly became a trending topic as much of the fandom took a collective sigh of relief as Marvel's First Family is finally joining the biggest film franchise in Hollywood.
Though the megaproducer wouldn't so much reveal any cast or plot details, hiring a director is a major first step. It's also a sign the team also has at least some sort of a story idea in mind, one some fans think has been in place since the days of Spider-Man: Far From Home.
Jon Watts will direct the new feature film for Marvel's First Family, Fantastic Four! pic.twitter.com/cQtZ8E6qie— Fantastic Four (@FantasticFour) December 11, 2020
Keep scrolling to see what Fantastic Four fans are saying.
Screaming
prevnext
*SCREAMING*#DisneyInvestorDay #FantasticFour
PLEASE ANNOUNCE JOHN KRASINSKI & EMILY BLUNT! pic.twitter.com/zYVpFKwMW6— Duchess of Darksaber Light (@DarksaberLight) December 11, 2020
Hey Mr. Halpert
prevnext
Hey @johnkrasinski you free? Bring your wife also if you don’t mind #FantasticFour #MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/v1NXWIJ0jX— Ms. Chanandler Bong (@BrowFinnNy215) December 11, 2020
Here We Go
prevnext
HERE WE GO!!!! #FantasticFour pic.twitter.com/yMmATuvMBf— Ädãm🌴ChEcKtheCiRcUiT🔌 FuriousFievel✡ (@ChecKtheCircuiT) December 11, 2020
Full Potential
prevnext
When the Fantastic Four finally come into the MCU pic.twitter.com/FD1iCL8Z1I— Trent, From Krakoa With Love (@uncannytrent) December 8, 2020
Standing Ovation
prevnext
Me, seeing all of these Disney+ Marvel and Star Wars releases. #FantasticFour pic.twitter.com/zP9dKdD4R8— 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐬. 🎅 #𝑾𝒆𝒂𝒓𝑨𝑴𝒂𝒔𝒌. (@fredelicioso) December 11, 2020
Night = Made
prevnext
Disney has made my night.#FantasticFour pic.twitter.com/iUl1q9pmD1— Christopher (@Chris_500000) December 11, 2020
Shrek Seance
Emily Blunt as Su Storm #FantasticFour pic.twitter.com/9mLzmFmraf— agos🎄 (@vllanellxdnerys) December 11, 2020
*****0comments
Marvel's Fantastic Four has yet to set a release date.
Who do you hope to see play the members of Marvel's First Family? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!prev