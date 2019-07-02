Did Spider-Man Director Jon Watts Tease His Fantastic Four Gig In Far From Home

✖

One Spider-Man: Far From Home fan spotted that tease for the Fantastic Four hiding in plain sight. During the post-credits scene that turned Peter Parker’s life upside down, he swung by East 41st Street and there was a bit of a strange fence down near the crosswalk. A bunch of fans on Twitter decided to call attention to the Easter Egg after news of the new Marvel movie featuring the Richards family. A lot of people speculated that the FOX deal would yield immediate returns, but no one was completely sure that this was a sign-posting for the future of the MCU. But, after today’s Disney Investor’s Call, it seems as though Kevin Feige and the filmmakers wanted to make sure to give the fans something to think about heading to the exits. (As if they needed any more reality shattering reveals after that scene.)

For those that didn’t see it, there’s some construction going on at Avengers Tower. Near a fence labeled with, "We can't wait to show you what comes next,” the message deepens. That sentence gets broken up by a "1," a "2," a "3," and a "?" where the "4" would have come in the progression. Some pointed to the Fantastic 4 possibly occupying Avengers Tower now. But, everything was still very much in the realm of gesturing rather than concrete fact.

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

"I didn't see a sign there yet," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously told ComicBook.com when asked about the now-uninhabited Tower. "I always think the speculation fuels it, whether that speculation is correct, as it sometimes is, or if that speculation is wrong, as it often is."

"I love the confidence in which that was written," Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts joked about the possible Oscorp rumors. "I love that because you know so much of the fun of these movies is trying to guess what's real and what's not and you know the idea of a completely fake rumor about this movie that's about illusions and deceptions like it's really on message."

