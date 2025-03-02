Fantastic Four: First Steps Concept Art Confirms Major Fan Theory That Pivotal Marvel Character is Part of the Film

Ever since Marvel Studios acquired the rights to the Fantastic Four, fans have been waiting anxiously for updates on when they’ll finally see Marvel’s First Family get the film they deserve. They had their prayers answered when the trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released earlier this year, showcasing a dazzling new cinematic take on the characters that looked like it was ripped right from the comics. Fans were given even more glimpses of the upcoming movie when its concept art recently leaked, causing plenty of speculation on how much of it will be in the final product. While some of the images don’t reveal too much – such as those depicting Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Ben Grimm, and Johnny Storm spending quality time together – there were definitely some interesting details, such as additional costume designs and a first look at the Shalla-Bal version of the Silver Surfer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Among the leaked concept art was a major confirmation that has sent fans into a frenzy – Franklin Benjamin Richards, the son of Reed Richards and Sue Storm, is set to appear in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. This was long suspected when the title of the film was announced some time ago – after all, why else would the film include the subtitle of “First Steps” if it didn’t relate to a young child? Franklin’s inclusion in the movie is a massive development, as it will not only be the first time that he’s been seen in a live-action Fantastic Four film, but because the character is one of the most powerful in the Marvel Comics universe. His appearance suggests that the Fantastic Four reboot will dive deep into the family-oriented storytelling that defines the team while also setting up potentially massive ramifications for the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Who is Franklin Richards?

For those not familiar with Franklin Richards, this son of Mister Fantastic and the Invisible Woman is a mutant child with omega-level abilities. His immense powers enable him to warp reality, create pocket universes, and manipulate time and space – and he was able to do all of this before he even became an adult. Luckily, he’s raised by a couple of swell parents who taught him right from wrong, so the universe doesn’t have anything to fear from a child with godlike powers – yet. In fact, he’s so powerful that he’s been compared to that of cosmic entities like Galactus (who’s also appearing in First Steps), and various storylines have seen him reshape entire universes and timelines with thought alone.

Franklin Richards was created by writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby, with his first appearance in Fantastic Four Annual #6 in 1968. He was initially portrayed as a regular child, but he gradually began showing signs of his immense powers as he got older, resulting in him playing bigger roles in classic storylines. Because of his incredibly potent abilities, he was a major part of such crossover events as “Onslaught,” “Days of Future Present,” and “Secret Wars,” often serving as a linchpin in saving reality itself. Franklin’s abilities have even been acknowledged by such powerful beings as the Celestials, Kang the Conqueror, and Galactus.

What Franklin Richards’ Presence Means for the MCU

Because of Franklin’s considerable importance in the Marvel Comics universe, his inclusion in The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens up a lot of interesting narrative possibilities for the MCU. His ability to manipulate time and space could be how the Fantastic Four traverse the Multiverse and end up with the heroes of Earth-616, teaming for their inevitable showdown with Doctor Doom. And as fans of the comics know, Franklin plays an essential role in 2015’s “Secret Wars” crossover along with Doom – is Marvel Studios laying the groundwork for this to play out in 2027’s Avengers: Secret Wars?

The leaked images are just concept art – at the moment, we don’t know for sure how much of it will show up in the final product, or much will be changed by the time the film is released. Still, given what we do know, it does seem that Marvel Studios is taking quite a few cues from the source material, and if that’s the case, fans have every reason to be excited about the MCU’s upcoming films.

Do you think Franklin Richards will play a big role in the MCU going forward? Tell us what you think below!