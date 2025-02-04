Fantastic Four Reveals First Look at Galactus (and Yes, He’s Comics Accurate)

The Devourer of Worlds is coming for the Fantastic Four. Fans got a glimpse at the fabled Marvel villain in the first teaser trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. We got to see the primary Fantastic Four cast of Reed Richards/ Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm / Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm / Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm / Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) all hanging out in the Baxter Building. But with any Marvel superhero movie, a Big Bad is waiting in the wings to test our heroes. For The Fantastic Four: First Steps, it’s Galactus. From what we can see, the film sticks to Galactus’ comics roots.

Galactus appears at the 1 minute 27 second mark in The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer. In a wide shot of New York City from the sky, Galactus’ shadow can be seen towering over the Big Apple. Galactus has his signature helmet on with the two side pieces showing up in the shadow. Another scene featuring the Statue of Liberty takes Galactus out of the shadows and shows him in full form from behind. As large as the Statue of Liberty is, Galactus appears to be even bigger. This makes sense since Marvel Studios is sticking with Galactus’ comics-accurate look.

image credit: marvel studios

The comics-accurate Galactus is music to the ears of fans after his previous appearance in 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. That film portrayed Galactus as a giant purple space cloud, which is a far cry from the menacing villain that eats worlds. Ralph Ineson plays Galactus in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and the big question will be how his face is displayed. Will Ineson just do voiceover work with Galactus being primarily CGI, or will it be a mixture that’s similar to how Mark Ruffalo and Josh Brolin play Hulk and Thanos, respectively?

The synopsis for The Fantastic Four: First Steps teases the inevitable showdown between Galactus and Marvel’s First Family. “Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.”

Directed by Matt Shakman, The Fantastic Four: First Steps stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm / Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm / Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm / Thing. They’re joined by Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal / Silver Surfer and Ralph Ineson as Galactus, along with Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, and John Malkovich.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters on July 25, 2025.