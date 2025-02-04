Fantastic Four Officially Join the MCU in First Steps Trailer

Marvel’s First Family step into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the first trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Anticipation has been high on seeing Marvel’s take on the Fantastic Four, with the film being the first time a Fantastic Four movie is being released under Marvel Studios. The Fantastic Four is one of Marvel’s biggest franchises alongside the Avengers and X-Men, and the FF have a rich catalog of characters ripe for adaptation. For now, fans can sit back and enjoy the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Fantastic Four movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Directed by Matt Shakman, The Fantastic Four: First Steps stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm / Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm / Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm / Thing. They’re joined by Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal / Silver Surfer and Ralph Ineson as Galactus, along with Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, and John Malkovich.

Play video

One of the first additional cast members to be announced for The Fantastic Four: First Steps was Julia Garner, who plays Shalla-Ball, the female Silver Surfer. ComicBook spoke to the Silver Surfer actress in support of her movie, Wolf Man. We asked Garner her thoughts about playing Silver Surfer in The Fantastic Four: First Steps and if anything stood out or surprised her about prepping for the role. “I mean, just how big it is. It’s a big universe, and I feel so grateful I get to be a little part of it to be honest,” Garner told ComicBook. “Everybody on that job, I think the casting is phenomenal and they’re so wonder. And [director] Matt Shakman is amazing. I’m very excited.”

The official synopsis for The Fantastic Four: First Steps reads, “Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.”

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters on July 25, 2025.