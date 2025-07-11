Marvel’s Fantastic Four: First Steps ‘Fantastivision’ Trailer Drops As Tickets Go On Sale

It may be the release day for DC Studios’ Superman, but Marvel Studios is reminding fans that it has its own highly anticipated superhero reboot arriving in just a few weeks. A new trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been released (check it out below) as tickets for the film go on sale, and it flips the script on the usual marketing format by once again leaning into the retro-futuristic 1960s setting of the film. The new trailer plays like an actual film trailer for the ’60s era, complete with a smooth-voiced narrator who “sells” the highlights of the film to the audience (“Action!” “Romance!”); kooky descriptions and highlight moments for each of the members of the F4 (“Johnny: He’s hot!” “Sue: She’s always there… or is she?”); and the “premium format” offering of “Fantastivision.” In between the stylistic flare of the trailer, Marvel Studios low-key reveals some action bits and visual effects that are much more polished than any footage seen before.

The first important takeaway from this trailer is the clearly improved (and seemingly finished) visual effects for the characters and their world. First Steps has been conspicuously cautious about what it has shown in trailers; previous previews have highlighted the family dynamic between the core cast of Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), as well as establishing the retro-futuristic alternate universe of the MCU that this F4 team hails from. However, while this latest trailer plays up a retro aesthetic, it definitely reveals more of how Reed and Johnny look while using their powers in action sequences; just how flawless detailed Ben Grimm/Thing’s rocky exterior looks, or how Sue Storm will use her powers in a variety of creative ways throughout the film. Julia Garner’s Silver Surfer and her cosmic surfing look more polished (literally); while H.E.R.B.I.E., the Fantasticar, the Baxter Building, and Galactus (what little we see of actor Ralph Ineson in the role) all look like their worthy of the big screen (a stature MCU movies have struggled to reach, lately).

Most importantly, it doesn’t seem like Marvel Studios is losing any confidence in this film in the wake of Superman‘s release this week; on the contrary, this trailer feels like Marvel is more confident than ever that it has “the goods” with this release, and that Fantastic Four can ride a wave of renewed enthusiasm in blockbuster superhero movies, in general, to a successful opening weekend.

There’s also the built-in imperative that First Steps will be critical viewing for MCU fans who are hoping to show up for Avengers: Doomsday next year fully prepared and informed.

Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters and IMAX on July 25th. Get tickets at Fandango.