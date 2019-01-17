‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’: Fans Can’t Stop Talking About The Building Under Construction

The Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer finally debuted publicly earlier today and as usual, the internet instantly began picking it apart for all sorts of hints and clues. One shot, in particular, still has fans talking about it hours later.

As Peter (Tom Holland) is swinging through the city, there’s a quick shot of him swinging in front of a building that many believe is the former Avengers Tower owned by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.).

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that have seen Spider-Man: Homecoming, you’ll know that Stark sold the building to an unknown buyer and the move happened to be a central part of the plot. Quickly forgotten about, the building was brought to the forefront again and fans are speculating away.

Some fans think the building will be home to Norman Osborn’s OsCorp. Others think it might be the Richard’s renovating it to become the future Baxter Building. A few fans figure the building is somehow destroyed in Avengers: Endgame and is in the process of being rebuilt.

Either way, the building is suddenly back in the forefront and has fans talking. What do you think the building is going to be? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below! Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the building in question.

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters on July 5th.

But Who?

The Avengers tower was sold in Homecoming and is now going under some reconstruction in Spider-Man: Far From Home.



Who bought the tower? Baxter Building? Oscorp Tower?? pic.twitter.com/CW5nTAHyHx — Walt (@UberKryptonian) January 15, 2019

Oh Hey Baxter

So, in the Spider-man Far From Home trailer, we see that what used to be Stark Tower is being remodeled, presumably by its new owner(s).

Is this gonna be the Baxter Building going forward? #SpiderManFarFromHome #FantasticFour pic.twitter.com/bREh7CUAs8 — Glacial Warrior (@Glacial_Warrior) January 16, 2019

Freak Out

All these theories that the under construction Avengers Tower in the Far From Home Trailer is being converted into the Baxter Building or was bought by Oscorp/Norman Osborn… pic.twitter.com/w2OZD6FXxG — ShadyK54 (@ShadyK54) January 15, 2019

Prove It

so uh the old Avengers tower is getting rebuilt in Far From Home and uhhh tell me that’s not the Baxter building pic.twitter.com/60N9katelD — Spencer (@SpencerLDoane) January 16, 2019

Fantastic Four Confirmed

there’s a new building being built in the far from home trailer and i know it isn’t going to happen but imagine it’s the baxter building and the fantastic four are introduced in the post credits scene? — joana (@caroIsdavners) January 15, 2019

Ask Iger

Okay, I’m not absolutely certain.. but Bob Iger did already mention plans to integrate FF4 in MCU after Fox deal closed. And the plot device of Stark moving just felt a little forced. In the new Far From Home trailer- you see the Avengers Tower being remodelled.. Baxter Building? — Theo Madla (@TheoMadla) January 16, 2019

If I Was A Bettin’ Man

I mean I wouldn’t say it is yet. My bet is it’ll be the Baxter Building. And it doesn’t appear to be too important in this considering Far From Home is across Europe.



New home of the Fantastic 4 againnis my bet. — David Wilson (@davidpockets90) January 15, 2019

Alchemax!