'Spider-Man: Far From Home': Fans Can't Stop Talking About The Building Under Construction

The Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer finally debuted publicly earlier today and as usual, the

By

The Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer finally debuted publicly earlier today and as usual, the internet instantly began picking it apart for all sorts of hints and clues. One shot, in particular, still has fans talking about it hours later.

As Peter (Tom Holland) is swinging through the city, there’s a quick shot of him swinging in front of a building that many believe is the former Avengers Tower owned by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.).

For those that have seen Spider-Man: Homecoming, you’ll know that Stark sold the building to an unknown buyer and the move happened to be a central part of the plot. Quickly forgotten about, the building was brought to the forefront again and fans are speculating away.

Some fans think the building will be home to Norman Osborn’s OsCorp. Others think it might be the Richard’s renovating it to become the future Baxter Building. A few fans figure the building is somehow destroyed in Avengers: Endgame and is in the process of being rebuilt.

Either way, the building is suddenly back in the forefront and has fans talking. What do you think the building is going to be? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below! Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the building in question.

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters on July 5th.

