All the Fast & Furious Movies Are Returning to Theaters

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, audiences have to wait a year more than expected to see the latest installment in the Fast and Furious franchise with F9, but in honor of the highly anticipated release, the entire franchise is returning to the big screen in the weeks leading up to the debut of the upcoming film. The series of screenings is set to kick off on Friday, April 30th, with the films being screened in chronological order up through The Fate of the Furious on June 18th, with hundreds of theaters across the country participating in the series. F9 will be landing in theaters on June 25th.

“The Fast films are all about family, and Universal wanted to find a way to thank our huge family of Fast fans around the country for their passion and loyalty over the past 20 years,” Jim Orr, Universal’s President of Domestic Theatrical Distribution, shared in a statement. “We’re grateful to our theater partners for their help in making this screening series possible and we are delighted to welcome audiences back to theaters to experience the wild Fast ride all over again. And we cannot wait to blow everyone’s minds with the release of F9 on June 25th.”

The schedule of screenings is as follows:

Friday, April 30th – The Fast and the Furious

Friday, May 7th – 2 Fast 2 Furious

Friday, May 14th – The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Friday, May 21st – Fast & Furious

Friday, May 28th – Fast Five

Friday, June 4th – Fast & Furious 6

Friday, June 11th – Furious 7

Friday, June 18th – The Fate of the Furious

The screening series will launch in more than 500 theaters across the U.S. and will ultimately expand to more than 900 theaters. Theaters that join the screening series after April 30th will begin their screenings with whichever film is already scheduled to screen in that week.

Participating theaters include AMC Theatres, Regal, Cinemark Theatres, Marcus Theatres, Harkins Theatres, Showcase Cinemas, Santikos Entertainment, B&B Theatres, Cinépolis USA, Georgia Theatre Company, Marquee Cinemas, Epic Theatres, EVO Cinemas, Megaplex Theatres, Maya Cinemas, Xscape Theatres, Silverspot Cinema, Golden Star Theaters, MovieScoop Cinemas, and Premiere Cinemas.

The press release for the screenings also confirms, "In addition to the screening series, Entertainment Weekly’s popular BINGE Podcast will take fans through each of the previous Fast films in an eight-week series featuring exclusive conversations with the stars who brought those movies to life. Each episode will focus on one movie in the franchise with a Fast cast member from that particular film. Beginning April 30th, a new episode will drop each 'Fast Friday,' every week, leading up to the release of F9 on June 25th."

You can head to www.FastFridayScreenings.com for complete details.

Will you be checking out the films on the big screen? Let us know in the comments below!