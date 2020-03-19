Fast & Furious: Eiza Gonzalez Teases the Future of Her Hobbs & Shaw Character

Over the past two decades, The Fast and the Furious franchise has grown from a saga of stealing VCRs to a global action story, and enlisted quite a lot of celebrities to tell it. One of the recent additions to that world is Eiza Gonzalez, who portrayed Madame M in last year’s Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. While Gonzalez’s character only appeared in a few minutes of the film, it sounds like she could have a larger role in future installments of the franchise, according to comments the actress made with The Hollywood Reporter.

“Yeah, that was kind of the idea,” Gonzalez said, of her character potentially returning. “When we originally spoke, I was shooting Bloodshot at the time, and I was about to go shoot Godzilla vs. Kong. The schedules were getting really complicated because I was going to shoot in Australia and they were shooting in London. So, we went back and forth about whether I was going to be able do it or not. They were on the phone every day trying to find a form of doing so, especially because my Godzilla schedule was very demanding; I’m in the whole film. For a moment, it seemed like it wasn’t going to happen, and then they came back.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Honestly, they were wonderful. I can’t speak more highly of David Leitch, his producer Kelly McCormick, Hiram Garcia and Dwayne,” Gonzalez continued. “They were all like, “We really want you to be part of it. Can you come at least some days?” and we found a way. Godzilla was moving from Hawaii to Australia, and we had three days off. And we made it work. They let me go to London for those three days and create this. Their point was, ‘We just want to see her so she can expand in this world, whether it’s Hobbs & Shaw, Fast or whatever.’ [Universal Filmed Entertainment Group chairman] Donna Langley was a big part of it, too. She was so willing to make it happen, and I’m so grateful for her as well. I was very lucky. I was such a fan of Atomic Blonde, and I loved John Wick. I have so much respect for David’s stunt team, and it was incredible to see him break out from that world as a director. He cares about making real characters, and I’m so lucky to be working with them.”

With a female-fronted Fast and the Furious spinoff currently in development, there certainly is an avenue for Gonzalez to hopefully return.

Do you want to see Eiza Gonzalez’s Madame M. appear in more of the Fast and the Furious franchise? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!