Fast & Furious 9 Casts Cardi B

If you were wondering just what rapper Cardi B was going to do next on her meteoric rise to superstardom, that answer has just been revealed: Cardi B is teaming with Vin Diesel and joining the cast of Fast & Furious 9! Vin Diesel revealed the massive casting reveal in his usual nonchalant way: dropping a video blog from the Fast 9 set. In the video we see Diesel looking very tired after a long day of shooting, seated up next to Diesel on what looks to be a boat or train (or some kind of set piece in the UK). Cardi seems just as tired as Vin, which suggests she indeed but in significant work filming her portion of the hit action franchise.

Check out what Cardi B had to say in Vin Diesel’s vlog post:

“I’m tired, but I can’t wait. I ain’t gonna front, I think this is going to be the best one,” she says. “I need to take a nappy-nap. I’m ready to take my nappy-nap.”

Vin Diesel seems to genuinely enjoy Cardi’s signature eccentric speech cadence and Dr. Suess-like vocabulary. It’s apparently day 86 of the Fast 9 shoot (last day of UK shoot), and Diesel confesses that “I know I’m exhausted. We all literally gave every single thing we could for this movie – put it all on the table, put it all out there.”

It seems like Vin Diesel could be telling the truth on that front, as Fast & Furious 9has been slowly but surely gaining attention with its casting grabs and some other significant details that suggest the larger Fast & Furious franchise is headed to some big events. Diesel recently got the whole F&F in an uproar when it was revealed that he and Dwayne Johnson have officially buried the hatchet on their massive beef, which first erupted on set of Fate of the Furious. Johnson left the main franchise to pursue his Hobbs & Shaw spinoff with Jason Statham, which amassed over $750 million at the worldwide box office, giving The Rock all the leverage he needs to make a proper return to the main Fast & Furious series – hopefully starting with a surprise cameo in Fast 9.

Meanwhile, Cardi B has dropped hit after chart-topping hit, in addition to expanding her horizons with movie roles. Aside from landing a massive franchise like Fast & Furious, Cardi recently got both critical acclaim and box office returns thanks to her bit part in Jennifer Lopez stripper heist film, Hustlers. It continues to be a Cardi B world, and we’re all just living in it. With Fast & Furious 9 Cardi B joins as cast that includes returning cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Lucas Black, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, as well as Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. Newcomers include Finn Cole, Michael Rooker, Amber Sienna, and John Cena.

Fast & Furious 9 hits theaters on May 22, 2020.