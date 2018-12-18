Fast and Furious Spinoff ‘Hobbs and Shaw’: The Rock Reveals New Character Madam M

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson continues to roll out new characters for the Fast and Furious universe, who we will meet in the upcoming spinoff film, Hobbs and Shaw. Today The Rock has shared a first look at the sexy new femme fatale character “Madam M”, who will be played by actress Eiza González:

“T.R.O.U.B.L.E. On set of HOBBS & SHAW with @eizagonzalez as she brings her character “Madam M” to life. And by “brings her character to life” I mean she walked on set and slapped the shit outta @jasonstatham. Kidding. But I’d pay handsomely with my cheat meal cookies to see that slap. Been very cool to create new characters that audiences are gonna love as we build out our FAST & FURIOUS UNIVERSE. Fun stuff. Welcome “Madam M” to our franchise. We’ve been waiting for her and her squad of bad ass female force multipliers. #HobbsAndShaw #FemaleForceMultipliers SUMMER 2019″

Videos by ComicBook.com

Eiza Gonzalez already gained a lot of onscreen cred for playing a femme fatale, thanks to her breakout film role in last year’s slick heist thriller, Baby Driver, after first gaining some crossover acclaim thanks to the From Dusk Till Dawn TV series. Hobbs and Shaw isn’t the only big genre movie project that Gonzalez has in store: on the contrary, she seems to be building a resume that will gaurantee her a spot on Comic-Con panels for years to come. In addition to Hobbs and Shaw, she will be starring in Hollywood’s anime adaptation Alita: Battle Angel, and the Monster Universe threequel, Godzilla vs. Kong. In what may be a bit of a double-agent work, Gonzalez will also be teaming up with The Rock’s Fast and Furious rival Vin Diesel, for his upcoming superhero adaptation, Bloodshot.

“Madam M” isn’t the only new femme fatale being added to the Fast and Furious franchise: Mission Impossible – Fallout‘s Vanessa Kirby will be joining Hobbs and Shaw as “Hattie Shaw”, the MI6 operative sister to her criminal brother Owen (Luke Evans) and Deckard (Jason Statham). Seems like the future of Fast and Furious is female, indeed.

Hobbs & Shaw will be in theaters on August 2, 2019.