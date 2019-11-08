Director David Leitch Weighs in on Whether Hobbs or Shaw Could Take Down John Wick

Action movies have had a great upswing in the last few years with entries like John Wick and Atomic Blonde. David Leitch is the man behind both of those movies and he also directed the latest entry in the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Now, in a recent interview with CinemaBlend, the director had to pick a side in a fight between some of his protagonists. Essentially, would Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw be able to hold their own when faced with a force of nature like John Wick. For the director, the question is more than a little bit complicated. “Seeing as how I’ve been a part of creating both of them, it’s hard to answer. I think it would be a damn good fight,” Leitch said. Now, we should have expected something along those lines, but these sorts of questions turn up on the Internet every couple of months or so.

At this point, the Fast & Furious franchise has employed some of the biggest action stars in the world. Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Charlize Theron, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Idris Elba, Kurt Russell, and plenty of others have seen some time in the Furious saga. That talent pool will only get bigger. After all, Deadpool‘s Ryan Reynolds had a small cameo in Hobbs & Shaw, which leaves the door open for a potentially bigger role in the future. As it turns out, there were actually conversations about John Wick star Keanu Reeves joining the film, as well as the overall franchise.

Hobbs & Shaw dropped on Blu-ray and DVD this week and producer/writer Chris Morgan talked to Comicbook.com about this latest entry. He confirmed that Reeves did not appear, but he spoke with the team about joining up.

“I would say I’m a huge, huge Keanu Reeves fan,” Morgan said during the conversation. “I’ve worked with him a couple of times, and he’s just the coolest dude. I love him. So, I’ve been trying to get him in the franchise for a while, and it’s always schedule doesn’t work out, or something happens.

“And so for Hobbs & Shaw, we had been talking to him about it early on, and then at the end of the day, it just didn’t manage to work out. But listen, would I love to see Keanu fighting with or against Hobbs & Shaw? Yes. Am I going to do everything I can to make that happen moving forward? Oh, yeah.”

Morgan continued to reiterate that this same type of situation happens all the time. Whether it’s Reeves or other actors on the team’s radar. Sometimes schedules can get in the way of somebody joining a project.

“That’s the way it works,” he responded. “I mean, a lot of times you’ll have somebody that you just know would be so great in the franchise, and you pursue them, and down the road if you’re lucky, and things work out, you get to work with them.”